To say Lost is a controversial TV show would be oversimplifying the complexity of its many flaws. Don’t get me wrong, I’m part of the fanbase that is very satisfied with the closure the finale gave us. But for every smart creative choice, there were also a few of them that defied the audience’s patience and suspension of disbelief. It can be argued that plot twists leaning toward mythology weigh more, like the finale not taking place in a volcano after teasing it seasons back, or how a tower-sized statue of Taweret appeared on the island. But it’s a character twist that made the least sense — Michael’s (Harold Perrineau) betrayal of the group of survivors. It’s understandable he did it to rescue his son Walt (Malcolm David Kelley), but the execution seemed rushed and, ultimately, it undermined Michael’s character evolution.

How Does Michael Get So Lost on ‘Lost’?

At the end of the first season, Michael, Walt, Sawyer (Josh Holloway), and Jin (Daniel Dae Kim) board the raft in an attempt to depart the island, get rescued, and then return for the ones who stayed behind. Their hope is short-lived, as they encounter one of The Others’ boats, who kidnap Walt while setting the raft on fire and leaving the adults to their fates. During several of Season 2's episodes, all we get to see of Michael is how he’s trying to escape to find Walt — and that’s a natural parent reaction — but then he starts conspiring and keeping secrets to be able to get to him. When at the recently-opened hatch, he starts chatting through one of the old Dharma computers with “Walt,” who gives him instructions on his location, making Michael betray Jack (Matthew Fox) and Locke (Terry O’Quinn) in order to go find him.

For a whole chunk of Lost’s sophomore season, Michael isn’t seen again. That is, until he’s found by Jack and Kate (Evangeline Lilly) running through the jungle towards the end of the season. While at the Swan station, he offers to take over Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez) and shoot the recently-captured Other, Ben Linus (Michael Emerson), who at the time was still posing as Henry Gale. Instead of going to his cell, he asks Ana Lucia for forgiveness and shoots her. An astounded Libby (Cynthia Watros), who was just in the middle of a picnic with Hurley (Jorge Garcia), enters the station surprising Michael, and he shoots her as well. The betrayal is comprehensible, and even predictable, but the questions remain: why kill Ana Lucia? And why shoot Libby as well? Twice! True, it was an accurate reflection of a parent’s desperation to recover his son, but it turned Michael into a villain and reduced Ana Lucia and Libby’s roles to mere plot devices.

Harold Perrineau's Michael Gets Redemption In ‘Lost’ Season 4

Ana Lucia’s character arc in search of redemption was cut short. Libby’s involvement in the passengers’ lives before the crash teased a bigger arc for her; plus, she had a lovable persona and was Hurley’s sweetheart. Neither of them were realized thanks to Michael’s killing spree. It also started the decimation of the tail passengers, only leaving Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to continue to Season 3 (sort of, as he also dies in that season’s fifth episode). What drove Michael to do this? Well, after he leaves searching for “Walt,” he discovers it was a setup, as he’s taken hostage by none other than Tom (M.C. Gainey), the same Other that took Walt. He’s tasked by The Others to set Ben/Henry free (whatever it takes, apparently) and bring Jack, Kate, Hurley, and Sawyer back to them as well, so the betrayal continues. Again, the desperation is relatable, but why didn’t Michael trust his friends to get Walt back?

At least it wasn’t for nothing — The Others keep their word, and return Walt to Michael. They’re given a boat and the coordinates to be able to escape from the island. At the time of Lost’s Season 2 finale, Michael becomes the most hated person on the show. Fortunately, a sort of comeback is staged in Season 4, when he infiltrates the Kahana crew as Kevin Johnson. The Kahana is a freighter sent by Charles Widmore (Alan Dale) to kill Ben Linus and all the survivors on the island. Michael’s infiltration is his atonement. At many times he’s about to die, and he even tries to sacrifice himself by detonating a bomb in the freighter, but at every turn, his death is prevented. At the end of the season his sacrifice finally happens with the figure of Christian Shephard (John Terry) appearing to tell him he can now let go.

Toxic Workplace Allegations on ‘Lost’ Shed a New Light

Though Michael’s character descent in Season 2 of Lost was somehow redeemed in Season 4, a new part of the production’s past has come to light this year. Troubling allegations of a toxic workplace culture on the Lost set surfaced in a Vanity Fair excerpt of Maureen Ryan’s book Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call For Change in Hollywood. Even with the cast being an ensemble, by its second outing, Lost’s spotlight visibly shone on its white actors. This also impacted the way they were compensated, with the highest quantities going to them. Perrineau himself states how he raised his voice regarding how his character was being excluded and underutilized, with the writing not helping his image as a Black father. The underwhelming answer to his plea was that focus went to those other characters because they were "relatable."

After voicing his concerns, Perrineau went through extenuating work hours — even when Michael got little screentime — but he was determined to make it through. Alleging Carlton Cuse said he had to let him go if he thought he wasn’t given enough to do, Perrineau realized he wasn’t returning when reading the Season 2 finale script. In retrospective, that could explain why they were trying too hard to make him a villain, and not any type of villain, but also a downright unlikable one. And though he gets closure in Season 4, Perrineau wasn’t satisfied with him and Walt not being able to reconnect, leaving Walt as another fatherless Black kid.

Among the many plot twists that don’t make sense, Michael’s character's turn in Season 2 of Lost will remain in TV history infamy. Ana Lucia and Libby’s stories should have been explored in full to give satisfying answers, and that’s when the loose threads of the show started piling up. If anything, their deaths made their characters more endearing, guaranteeing them some reappearances here and there as hallucinations, plus the flash-sideways reality. Michael, and Harold Perrineau, deserved a better handling of their story arcs. It stands now as a clear example of what not to do to your characters.