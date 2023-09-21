The Big Picture Lotería Loca is a new TV game show based on the popular Mexican board game, Lotería, and it premieres on October 2 on CBS.

Unlike traditional Lotería, Lotería Loca is a high-stakes, fast-paced reality game show with impressive cash prizes, similar to shows like Jeopardy! and Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Hosted and executive produced by Jaime Camil, Lotería Loca celebrates Latinx culture and tradition while also providing representation in the media industry, where Latinx individuals are underrepresented.

Lotería! This is the word that is often yelled out in victory when playing the popular game board, Lotería, a game that has long been a staple across most households in Mexico. Now everyone north of the border can also join in from their living rooms and shout out Lotería! Loteria Loca, a new and exciting TV game show based on the much-loved Mexican board game premieres Monday, October 2 on CBS. So, get ready to shuffle the deck, pick your cards, and join Jaime Camil on this traditional and now modern take on this game of chance.

Often referred to as Mexican bingo, this fast-paced game is part of the Mexican culture, as much as pan dulce, mariachi, and champurrado. Unlike bingo, instead of a card with a grid of numbers to check off, cards with pictures of traditional Mexican imagery are used instead. But this isn’t that vintage Lotería game that gets handed down from generation to generation, this is Lotería Loca, a high-tech, high-stakes, fast-paced reality TV game show. The prize money is also impressive, equaled to shows like Jeopardy! The Price is Right and Who Wants to be a Millionaire. That's right, the contestants have the chance to win $1,000,000

So what’s exciting about Lotería Loca other than its huge cash prizes? For starters, this game show celebrates Latinx culture and tradition. Loteria Loca is hosted and executive produced by actor, singer, and TV personality Jaime Camil. The 50 year-old is known for hit shows like Jane the Virgin, El Rey, Vicente Fernández, Schmigadoon! And the voice of Papa in the animated movie Coco.

The Mexico City-born star shared his excitement in a press release about his new show. “I grew up playing Lotería with my family and friends back in México. I could say, without a shadow of a doubt, that every single Mexican family owned and still owns a Lotería game," he said in a statement. :Even though this board game, which is similar to bingo, is still played and owned by millions of people around the globe, it’s something that resonates even more with every single Latinx person, because it helps connect with our heritage and emotional memories. As a Mexican American, it means the world to be producing, alongside game show-producing legend Jeff Apploff, and hosting a show that will entertain and connect so powerfully with everyone in the U.S., but especially because it will resonate tremendously with an underserved audience.”

Jaime Camil Will Helm the TV Game Show

Image from CBS studios

The National Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month officially began, September 15, and continues through October 15. So to have Jaime Camil as host and executive producer on a mainstream TV channel is significant, especially as Latinx holding significant positions in the media industry are in the minority. Despite making up nearly 19 percent of the U.S. population, Latinx remain underrepresented or misrepresented in U.S. films, TV, and news, according to a new report released by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report, released in 2021, showed only 7% of workers in the media are Latino, and only 3% are Latina. That includes talent in front of and behind the cameras.

The Nielsen report, released last year, looked at the 530 most-streamed programs over the previous 12 months and revealed that 92% of them did not have Hispanic representation in key roles such as executive producer, writer, director, creator, or showrunner.

Jaime Camil, is a Mexican-American at the helm of a Hispanic-themed TV show on one of the big networks in the U.S. How much of an impact that will have on Latinx working in the industry is unclear. What is for sure, audiences can expect an entertaining show as Camil brings his signature charm and energy to the series. Before making a name in the English-language market, Jaime Camil was already an established star in his native Mexico and stateside for his work in Spanish-language projects both in TV and film. Hits include La Fea Más Bella, Por Ella Soy Eva, and Qué Pobres Tan Ricos.

The Pitch For the Game and Host Was Immediately Accepted

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said she was excited by this new game show, based on Loteria. “As soon as the Unscripted team and I heard the pitch from Jaime and the producers, we were immediately sold on LOTERÍA LOCA," she said in a statement. "This is a fresh new take on the game show format and a fun lively addition to our lineup. Jaime Camil’s incredible charisma and passion for this project make him the perfect host to engage viewers and bring this show to life.”

Latinx and Hispanic communities have been playing Lotería for hundreds of years, but in recent years Loteria has been growing more popular in the United States, according to Google Trends. Having a popular board game turned into a TV reality show, isn’t something new, in fact over the years several shows have been based on board games, Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, and Pictionary have all had TV makeovers. Family Game Night was also a huge hit when the show launched in 2010. Competing families would play in life-sized versions of board games such as Guesstures, Connect 4, Boggle, Twister, Yahtzee, and Battleship.

The format of Lotería Loca follows two battling players going head-to-head by choosing cards that can either add up to big prizes or reveal challenges. They will be trying to get four in a row, or Lotería, by picking numbers off a board and earning their cash prize behind each card. The first contestant to get Lotería twice on their tabla (aka Bingo card), will move on to the Lotería Loca round for the chance to win big money. There are many ways to win in Lotería Loca, and the winnings keep adding up! Every card picked on the player’s tabla adds big money to their bank. However, every card that is not on the player’s tabla, will deduct money from their bank, and it will cost them a life. If they lose all four lives, they are out of the game. If the contestant is brave enough and has the luck to complete their entire tabla, they’ll walk away with more cash!

Whether you're a seasoned Lotería player or new to the game, Lotería Loca gives you a fresh and exciting twist that will have you shouting "Lotería!" in no time. Mexico’s most iconic and popular board game has now been turned into a reality TV game show, and it’s going to be a card-tastic adventure!