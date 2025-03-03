The Lord of the Rings films remain some of the most popular and acclaimed of all time, and for good reason. Peter Jackson’s adaptations bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth to life in spectacular fashion, translating the quest to destroy the One Ring and defeat dark lord Sauron into one of the defining epics in world cinema. That being said, there are a few aspects of the story that leave viewers who have not read the books confused.

Probably the most famous of these is the often repeated question of why the giant Eagles that rescue Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and Samwise “Sam” Gamgee (Sean Astin) from Mordor after they destroy the Ring couldn’t have simply flown them there in the first place. A less famous but still significant question about the trilogy’s final installment, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, asks why Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) doesn’t have the Army of the Dead that helps him rescue the human city of Minas Tirith continue aiding the forces of good in the final assault they launch against Mordor to distract Sauron from Frodo and Sam’s approach to Mount Doom. While the novel the film is based on provides some additional clarification on this point, the future king’s reasoning can actually be understood solely from the films.

What Is the Army of the Dead in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings?