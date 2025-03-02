J.R.R. Tolkien’s massive legendarium is world-building at its finest. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, and Prime Video's The Rings of Power take place in the fantasy world called Middle-earth. Understanding the intricate history of the land is essential to enjoying Tolkien's beloved stories. For years, one of the most fan-asked questions is whether Middle-earth is the only continent in LOTR? The answer is surprisingly... no!

Much of our knowledge surrounding the continents outside Middle-earth comes from Tolkien's assorted notes. There are references throughout the author's writing to places that exist beyond the presented universe; however, the lesser-known areas aren't described in great detail since they aren't significant to the main storyline. When reading The Silmarillion, Tolkien expands the familiar landscapes of Middle-earth, depicting other regions such as Aman and territories to the east and south that enrich the original lore.

Arda: The Entire World in Tolkien’s Mythology