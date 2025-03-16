Sauron is one of those villains that is so terrifying because, as Jared Leto’s Joker mistakenly attributed to himself in Suicide Squad, he is “an idea” that is capable of living in the hearts of all beings, sowing evil throughout the world. Yet, despite the fact he is a singular being, we never see the Dark Lord in a physical form during both The Lord of the Rings book and film versions, save the Eye of Sauron. So, why not?

To understand this question, we first need to understand Sauron's overall abilities as a Maiar and shapeshifter, which, while it may upset some viewers we never see this in action in the films, played a huge role in the formation of Middle-earth as we know it by the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. The way Sauron is portrayed may be different depending on the adaptation, but it is ultimately a purposefully vague idea to allow anyone to envisage what pure evil looks like in their mind.

Sauron Lost His Ability to Shape-Shift After the Fall of Númenor

Throughout the history of Middle-earth, as explored in The Silmarillion and J.R.R. Tolkien's other writings, Sauron used his shapeshifting powers many times. Though it is considered wrong to abuse this power as Sauron does, all Maiar can shape-shift, transforming into a werewolf, vampire or Annatar, as seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and many other beings to fight or manipulate others. However, during the Second Age, Sauron lost the ability to change his form at will when Númenor fell. Following his imprisonment in Númenor, after Sauron willingly submitted to capture, the Dark Lord manipulated the king, Ar-Pharazôn, away from the Valar. This culminated in the Númenorians attempting to invade Valinor, which the god of Arda, Eru Illuvatar, responded to by changing the shape of the world, creating a tsunami that sunk the island. During the chaos, Sauron's bodily form drowned and caused his spiritual form to be so weakened and exposed to its treachery that he could no longer hide his evil from others.

Because of this, the only form he could take was that of the armored form we saw during the Battle of Dagorlad in the Siege of Barad-Dûr at the beginning of Fellowship. A large reason why he could even do this is because he poured some of his soul into the One Ring, which gave him a physical connection to the world, though he could no longer change visages at will. When this form was destroyed by Isildur, Sauron’s spirit was unable to take form again until he was reunited with the One Ring. However, this idea is debated among book fans, as Gollum does tell Sam and Frodo he has seen the Dark Lord with only nine fingers, so it hints that he may have been able to pull some kind of hateful visage together, though it isn’t powerful enough to heal him completely nor to use in battle.

Keeping Sauron as a Spiritual Threat is Why He Works So Well in 'The Lord of the Rings'