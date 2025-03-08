While Sauron is the main villain of The Lord of the Rings, he isn't the only ancient and evil being the heroes have to contend with. The Ringwraiths or Nazgûl are first introduced as they go to the Shire to look for the Ring. As they catch up to the hobbits, even Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) – then calling himself Strider – doesn't wait to fight them, proving how dangerous the Nazgûl are. But the films tell very little about them because there isn't much to tell. These terrifying beings are largely mysterious, even with J. R. R. Tolkien's detailed writings about Middle-earth. During the Third Age of Middle-earth, they were a nearly unkillable force for Sauron, but they weren't always. They have existed so long that their names are no longer remembered, but the Nazgûl were once human. They became the creatures fans know during the Second Age, but what they were up to at this time isn't clear.

The Nazgûl Came Into Existence in the Second Age