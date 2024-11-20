Your movie theater is about to transform into a banquet hall as The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim reveals its unique popcorn bucket. The trend for collectible movie novelties will return for this upcoming fantasy feature, except the item in question is not a bucket, but instead a giant mug. Now that's something you can raise a glass to.

AMC Theatres will be distributing this unique collectible as this mug-shaped item will feature the film's title in the center and has no questionable designs or special gimmicks. Measuring 27 inches long, this popcorn mug doubles as a large popcorn container and will cost $32.99 (excluding tax). This item also comes as a regular mug that can fill a large soda and will cost $21.99. If, for some reason, you want to carry both mugs in theaters, a bundle is also on offer for $49.99. As expected, there will be a limited number of these items upon the film's release.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim takes place nearly 200 years before The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and will be directed by Ghost in the Shell's Kenji Kamiyama. This fantasy feature will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand (Brian Cox), the king of Rohan as he defends his kingdom from an army of Dunlendings. Alongside the Succession star, War of the Rohirrim will also feature Gaia Wise as Hera, the daughter of Helm, and Luke Pasqualino as Wulf. The feature will also include the return of Miranda Otta as Éowyn and Christopher Lee as Saruman, albeit, through archival recordings.

2024 Has Been The Year of The Collectible Popcorn Buckets

Image via AMC theaters

Collectible popcorn buckets have existed for quite some time. Normally, they would be distributed during movie premieres and media releases, like the ones distributed for Inside Out 2. But the trend has increased in 2024 thanks to Dune: Part 2.

The Timothée Chalamet-led science fiction feature released a popcorn bucket that went viral for its questionable design. Since then, other major movie releases have followed suit in hopes of attracting people to see their films in person. Doubling down on this trend was Deadpool & Wolverine, where Ryan Reynolds designed another questionable popcorn bucket featuring Wolverine's face. Meanwhile, Venom: The Last Dance took a page out of Deadpool's playbook and had Venom's head as its shocking design.

Fortunately, not all popcorn buckets entered the weird NSFW gray area. Some films designed their collectibles to not be as shocking or with the intention of going viral. Gladiator II's popcorn bucket has a unique feature that utilizes AR. Meanwhile, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice's popcorn bucket features the Sandworm. Only time will tell when this popcorn bucket trend will come to an end, but it would be interesting to meet someone who has collected them all.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim will march its way to theaters on December 13, 2024.