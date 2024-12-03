The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is the first big-screen project to come back to theaters in over a decade, and an extended look at the animated film — from New Line Cinema, and directed by Kenji Kamiyama (Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) — which was first revealed to fans at New York Comic Con 2024 has now been shared online by IGN. The footage features a look at Helm Hammerhand, the imperious king of Rohan, and the man for whom Helm's Deep is named. Hammerhand is voiced by Brian Cox (Succession) and there's a sense of foreboding and imminent danger in his words during our preview. The film takes place almost two centuries before the events of the Peter Jackson original trilogy of movies, while the official synopsis sheds more light on matters:

“Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

Who Else Appears in 'The War of the Rohirrim'?

Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods) lends her voice to Héra, while Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer) voices Wulf. The film's narration comes from Miranda Otto, who reprises her iconic role as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, from Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. The impressive voice cast also features Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks), and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm).

Behind the scenes, Oscar-winning screenwriter Philippa Boyens, known for her work on the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, produces the film alongside Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou. Executive producers include Jackson, Fran Walsh, Sam Register, Carolyn Blackwood, and Toby Emmerich. Warner Bros. will release the movie across multiplexes nationwide on December 13 and internationally beginning December 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Middle-Earth.