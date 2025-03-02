The Lord of the Rings shows many different groups as they band together to save Middle-earth. The armies of Elves, Gondor, and Rohan all played a significant part in defeating Sauron, and they were not alone. Though Hobbits prefer not to leave their idyllic Shire, four join the Fellowship, becoming unlikely heroes. Even the Ents, who usually stay isolated, take action by destroying the enemies at Isengard. Yet one important group is missing. Surprisingly, Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) is the only Dwarf to have a notable role in the film. In Middle-earth, Dwarves are a proud race known for their mining and craftsmanship. The Hobbit trilogy introduces several Dwarves to fans, showing them to be valuable allies, but The Lord of the Rings doesn't make use of them.

Though Dwarves rarely get along with the Elves, that shouldn't matter when the entirety of Middle-earth is in jeopardy. It's important to note that only a small portion of Dwarves joined The Last Alliance of Elves and Men to defeat Sauron the first time, so there is a precedent for them largely missing the War of the Ring, yet that misrepresents the Dwarves. It may be an easy assumption that they cowardly avoided the fight or, worse, helped Sauron, but their lack of involvement with the war, as the films show it, is not a statement on the Dwarves as a whole. They did not hide from the rising evil but fought back, just not in an explicit alliance with Elves and Men.

The Dwarves Fought Sauron's Forces in Their Own Lands