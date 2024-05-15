The Big Picture Lou Ferrigno returns in the upcoming horror flick, The Hermit, currently on the market at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Salvatore Sclafani, The Hermit follows two teens who encounter a cannibalistic pig farmer (Ferrigno) in the woods and must fight for their lives.

The film promises a compelling performance from Lou Ferrigno in the horror genre.

Lou Ferrigno is well known for his bodybuilding career and for playing the live-action Hulk in the television series The Incredible Hulk. The veteran actor is now returning as a cannibalistic pig farmer in the upcoming horror flick The Hermit, Variety reports. Two new looks from the feature have been unveiled from the movie which is currently in post-production.

The first image is a long shot that sees Ferrigno walking in the woods with a bag on his shoulder, with long hair, and a grotesque appearance. It seems like his character has been living in the woods for a very long time, tying into the movie's title. Another close-up shot of his eyes hints at his madness. While the images do not give away much plot-wise, they set a very intriguing and spooky tone for this feature.

What Is ‘The Hermit' About?

Close

Directed by U.S.-based Italian helmer Salvatore Sclafani, the feature follows two self-absorbed teens, Lisa and Eric, who are dragged on a vacation to the woods. When the two venture off the trail and stumble across a farm, they curiously go in and find animal heads hanging from the wall. Things take a turn when they have to “fight for their lives against an unstoppable cannibal pig farmer.” Ferrigno plays the pig farmer, who makes and sells jerky made of human flesh.

Speaking of the film, Scatena & Rosner co-founder Jordan Rosner shared his excitement in a statement, saying:

“We are very excited to have this film and its team in the S&R family,” further adding “On a personal note, I’ve been a fan of Lou’s since childhood, and seeing him bring such a compelling performance to the horror genre is very exciting.”

Ferrigno is well known for playing Bruce Banner back in the 70s and reprised the role in subsequent animated incarnations. His other credits include titles like Hercules (1983) Sinbad of the Seven Seas (1989), and the 2009 comedy I Love You, Man. He also appeared in the documentary Pumping Iron and as himself in the sitcom The King of Queens. Along with him, The Hermit casts A Series of Unfortunate Events’ star Malina Pauli Weissman as Lisa, and Bloody Bridget’s Anthony Turpel as Eric. Carlease Burke as Clarice, James Quattrochi as Tony, and Marilyn Busch as Helen also star. Further rounding off the cast are Christopher Collins as Ranger Scott, Bruce Faulk as Ranger Martin, Brian Robert Carr as Barry, and Isabelle McCalla.

Currently, The Hermit has no release date or window. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out the new images above.