Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with Janney stepping into a role unlike any that we have seen her in before. She will be playing the titular character Lou, a woman who is trying to leave her dark and dangerous past life in the past. She is pulled from her normal life when a desperate mother, played by Smollett, comes to her begging her to save her kidnapped daughter. The duo set out on a life-or-death rescue mission that pushes both of them to the breaking point, revealing shocking secrets of both of them along the way.

In preparation for the physically demanding, stunt-heavy role, Janney, who performed many of her own stunts in the upcoming film, went through extensive training with fight choreographer Daniel Bernhardt at 87Eleven, the same location where Charlize Theron trained for Atomic Blonde and Halle Berry for John Wick. Other stars joining both Janney and Smollett on the cast of Lou include Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman, and Matt Craven. The film's female-driven filmmaker team and the award-winning cast really set it apart from the action-thriller pack.

Director of the film Anna Foerster has had an extensive career as a director of photography including projects such as White House Down. A frequent collaborator with director Roland Emmerich (Moonfall), she made her feature film directorial debut with 2016's Underworld: Blood Wars. She has also directed several episodes of Starz's Outlander and CBS' Criminal Minds. Foerster is adapting a screenplay written by Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley based on a story by Cohn. The film is produced by J.J. Abrams under his Bad Robot production banner as well as Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen. Executive producers on the film include Janney and Smollett alongside Braden Aftergood, Brendan Ferguson, Cory Bennett Lewis, and Lindey Weber.

Lou is set to premiere on Netflix on September 23. You can check out the first-look images and the brand-new trailer for the upcoming action thriller as well as read its official logline down below.