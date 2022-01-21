Louie Anderson, comedian and Emmy-winning star of shows like Baskets, has passed away at the age of 68. The comic passed away this morning in Las Vegas, where he had been undergoing treatment for B cell lymphoma.

Anderson had been a comedic force since the 1980s, winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016 for his role as Christine in the FX series Baskets. The actor was nominated in the category over three consecutive years, and also won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer In An Animated Program for Fox’s Life with Louie in 1997 and 1998.

FX released the following statement on Anderson's passing:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson. For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist. He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family – Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces.”

Anderson made his on-screen debut in 1984 on The Tonight Show, before moving on to the Saturday morning animated series Life With Louie in 1995, which won him three Humanitas Prizes for writing. He starred in several television shows and comedy specials, Grace Under Fire, Touched by an Angel, and Chicago Hope. He also had many memorable film roles, including his role in the cult classic film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, as well as appearances in Coming To America and its sequel.

Alongside of his on-screen performances, Anderson was also an author, writing best-selling titles like Dear Dad – Letters From An Adult Child and Good­bye Jumbo…Hello Cruel World, Anderson’s most recent book, Hey Mom, published in 2018, shared insights gained from his late mother.

Our condolences go out to Anderson's family and loved ones at this difficult time.

