Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is back in the limelight after winning Best Comedy Album at the Grammys in 2022, thus rolling out the red carpet for his post-cancelation redemption tour. Now, he's looking to get audiences in theaters to see his new secret film which he's recently begun to push to select venues per The Hollywood Reporter. Titled Fourth of July, the film is currently slated to appear in New York’s Beacon Theater, Boston’s Shubert Theater, and Chicago’s The Vic. However, we here at Collider sincerely hope that this film never reaches more theaters nor sees the light of day in any capacity whatsoever.

If you need a refresher, five years ago amidst the #MeToo reckoning that exposed other abusers in the industry like Kevin Spacey, Bill Cosby, and Harvey Weinstein, C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct with five women. At the time, there was widespread condemnation of his actions with Netflix, 3Arts, and more cutting ties with the disgraced comedian. As is wont to happen in the entertainment industry though, he's had no shortage of jobs as of late, even if many were dogged by controversy. He still sells out theaters and earns major awards for his work as a comic. It's a continuation of the always-depressing trend of victimizers and creeps returning to stardom after a few years out of the public eye.

The fact that this is STILL the norm is frankly disgusting and an indictment of how we handle abusers in entertainment. C.K. should be a relic of the past, yet the industry continues giving him, and others like him, a platform. In fact, as C.K. prepares to debut his new film, Spacey is set to star in a new film as well per Deadline. Moreover, up and down this year's Cannes Film Festival lineup were names of controversial figures, including Roman Polanski and James Franco. While these men are absolutely reprehensible, the onus is on the industry to keep anyone of that level of grossness from having a job again. That test is routinely failed with flying colors and for it, the victims suffer.

C.K., who co-wrote the film with fellow comedian Joe List, who also stars alongside Sarah Tollemache, Lynne Koplitz, Nick Di Paolo, Robert Kelly, and Tony V, has done little to rehabilitate his public image other than having allies that yell loud enough to get him back into the limelight and audiences willing to turn out in spite of who he is. Theaters will get another big test with this film as C.K. has urged his followers to ask for the film to be played at their local theaters. No big chains have picked up the film that we know of yet, and that's how it should stay.

As theaters take up the mantle of the disgraced comedian, it only continues to re-legitimize him and further line his pockets when his career really should be dead. The only way this cycle changes is if enough gatekeepers choose morality over money and give abusers like C.K. a punishment fitting of the weight of their crimes. Temporary humiliation is not enough.

This issue goes beyond C.K., Spacey, or any of their other #MeToo colleagues and extends to any abusers throughout Hollywood. Anyone who would dare do something so heinous shouldn't constantly be given a pedestal to shout from, a venue to project out to, and a bag of cash to do it. For the victims, it only serves as a constant reminder that such actions are only a slap on the wrist and don't have lasting consequences even though their trauma will stick with them forever.