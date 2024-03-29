The Big Picture Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black actor to win Best Supporting Actor, has passed away at 87.

Known for his roles in An Officer and a Gentleman and, most recently The Color Purple, his career spanned six decades.

Gossett Jr. is also in the upcoming film IF, which might mark his last performance before his tragic passing.

Actor Louis Gossett Jr. has sadly passed away at the age of 87. Known for his roles on the big screen, television, and stage, Gossett Jr. made history by becoming the first Black actor to win Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards. His career has spanned six-plus decades, encompassing numerous memorable roles. According to Gossett Jr.'s nephew, in a piece by The Associated Press, the actor passed away Thursday evening in Santa Monica, California. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Born in May 1936 in New York City, Gossett Jr.'s career began in 1953, when he starred in the Broadway play Take a Giant Step.

Gossett Jr.'s film career began in 1961, when he starred as George in A Raisin in the Sun. Most will recall his performance as Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman, for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. This win earned Gossett Jr. the distinction of being the first Black actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award, paving the way for other tremendous talents such as Mahershala Ali and Daniel Kaluuya. Some of his other memorable film credits include roles in 1989's The Punisher, Toy Soldiers, and most recently in the film adaptation of Broadway's The Color Purple, where he portrayed Ol' Mister.

Did Louis Gossett Jr. Have More Films Coming Out This Year?

While he has tragically passed away, Gossett Jr.'s legacy lives on with at least one more performance that is set to arrive this year. The actor voiced a role in John Krasinski's upcoming film IF, portraying Bear. Gossett Jr. is just one of many talented actors in that film's ensemble, joining the likes of Matt Damon, Awkwafina, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, among many others. IF hits theaters on May 17 and is likely to be one of the biggest hits of the summer.

Louis Gossett Jr.'s Impressive Television Resumé

Gossett Jr. has also left an incredible mark on the television scene. Memorable shows such as Roots, The Six Million Dollar Man, and The Jeffersons have featured Gossett Jr. in roles. He also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in 1982. Gossett Jr.'s latest television credit came in 2019, where he portrayed Will Reeves/Hooded Justice in HBO's Watchmen, for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award. In total, Gossett Jr. has been nominated for eight Emmy Awards, winning one for his role as Fiddler in Roots.

Thank you, Louis, for leaving behind a memorable and inspiring legacy. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.