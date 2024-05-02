The Big Picture Director Louis Leterrier taps into his talent for thrilling storytelling with upcoming sci-fi horror film, 11817.

A litany of box office smash hits is the best way to describe the credits attached to the career of director Louis Leterrier. Now, the director of Fast X, starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa and several Transporter action movies featuring Jason Statham, has been tapped to direct and produce the upcoming sci-fi horror film, 11817. Leterrier will direct from a script penned by Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying). Rocket Science will finance the project which will go on the market at Cannes. The project will follow a story where "inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life-or-death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart who – or what – is keeping them trapped".

Casting is underway for the sci-fi horror and Leterrier is excited about bring the picture with its family centric theme to audiences. “Directing projects where the audience gets behind the characters has always been my focus. However complex, flawed, heroic, we identify with them as we live through their journey. It’s what excites me about 11817’s wholly original concept and the family at the heart of our story. This is an experience that movie audiences won’t forget,” the legendary director said in a statement.

Leterrier’s production company Carrousel Studios, Rocket Science, Thank You Studios, Chernin Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment are all set to produce. 11817 will see Leterrier, Thomas Benski, Lupin star, Omar Sy of Carrousel Studios, Lars Sylvest of Thank You Studios, Kori Adelson of Chernin Entertainment, Oly Obst of 3 Arts Entertainment, Thorsten Schumacher of Rocket Science and Joe Neurauter all serve as producers on the film. Cecile Gaget of Carrousel Studios will executive produce on the project.

Leterrier — One of the Very Best

As previously alluded to, Leterrier is no stranger to tentpoles, having helmed titles like Fast X, Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk, among others. He is reverred within the industry with his movies grossing over $2 billion at the global box office. He has also worked with fellow 11817 producer, Sy, with Leterrier producing and directing the Netflix global hit Lupin, which stars Sy in the lead role. The director is also currently attached to direct the final film in the Fast & Furious franchise, which remains in development. While the untitled eleventh installment of the famous car racing franchise was set to hit hit theaters on April 4, 2025, those plans will most likely be rearranged with franchise star, Tyrese Gibson recently confirming that filming will start in early 2025.

11817 does not have a release date yet.