Director Louis Leterrier may be the new man in the Fast and Furious family after stepping onto the franchise at the eleventh hour, but it won't be his last involvement with it either. Having revealed previously of his late-night drama in being offered the gig, he hasn't let that deter him as the director has now spoken of his involvement in Fast XI, the final film in the saga.

Leterrier, who was probably best known for his work on the Transporter series alongside fellow Fast family member Jason Statham — returning as the anti-hero Deckard Shaw — as well as Now You See Me, and one of the original films in the fledgling Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk, had the tricky task of stepping into the shoes of previous series director Justin Lin, the most successful to helm the franchise thus far, for the tenth installment of the Toretto tragedy.

Speaking with Empire Magazine for their April 2023 edition, Leterrier noted he would be involved in the making of Fast XI, and teased that there was a reckoning coming for Toretto and his crew and that the past was catching up to them, hinting that not all of our beloved friends would make it to the finale - not that dying on screen has ever stopped them from coming back before.

There's a war brewing. It's coming to an end and it is a race to the finish. There will be some tremendous casualties. This one is big. I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope and emotion. You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll.

The Star Power for 'Fast X' Is Enormous

Along with the return of Vin Diesel, the megamind behind the franchise, the usual players are once again behind the wheel. Alongside Diesel, we'll be joined by Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Jason Tobin, and Anna Sawai.

The star power has been amped up considerably for the penultimate movie in the franchise with the return of John Cena as Jakob Toretto, plus the addition of Jason Momoa - serving as the primary antagonist - as well as the MCU's Brie Larson, West Side Story's Rita Moreno (as the Toretto grandmother, naturally) and Jack Reacher himself, the gargantuan Alan Ritchson to the Fast Family.

Fast X is set drift into theaters on May 19, 2023. You can check out the brand-new Super Bowl spot for the upcoming film down below: