The Big Picture Director Louis Leterrier says he was hooked by Matthew Robinson's genius screenplay for his upcoming horror movie,11817.

From Evil Dead to The Twilight Zone, Leterrier's lifelong love of horror serves as a source of inspiration for his new movie.

Filming for 11817 begins July 29 in London with an "amazing cast" to be revealed next week — stay tuned for updates.

He kicked things into high gear and joined the most iconic family in cinema in Fast X, adapted a beloved hero for the big screen in The Incredible Hulk, and, among so much more, took audiences on a fantastical journey in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance. Now, Louis Leterrier is preparing to get spooky with things, as the action-leaning director recently revealed that his latest project will be a horror feature. During the "Directors on Directing" panel over the weekend at CCXP Mexico City, moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Leterrier shared his vision for the upcoming movie and teased that some very big announcements are just around the corner.

Starting at the very beginning of the process, when the pen is first being put to paper, Leterrier explained that the script for the movie, which is titled 11817, is what hooked him in the first place:

“First of all, it always starts with an idea and a script, and that script by Matthew Robinson was genius. Matthew writes comedy for Ricky Gervais, but he also writes Star Wars movies. He’s an incredible writer.”

Why Does Louis Leterrier Want To Do A Horror Movie?

Close

Like many filmmakers, Leterrier’s fascination with moviemaking began at a young age. Sharing some of his earliest memories of being captivated by a motion picture, he said:

“Growing up, I went to see Evil Dead and that was the biggest shock of my life, and when I came home, and I was watching TV, I was watching The Twilight Zone, and The Twilight Zone was mind-blowing. I realized that’s the sort of stuff I want to do. I started my career doing action movies, and I’ve done action movies and superhero movies, and magic movies, and puppet shows, and everything. But I was never able to do sci-fi horror or psychological thrillers, and with this one, I’m finally able to do my Twilight Zone homage.”

What Do We Know About Filming For ‘11817’?

We’re glad you asked because Weintraub was sure to dig a little deeper during his time on stage with Leterrier. Giving a better answer than we could’ve hoped for, the Now You See Me helmer revealed that cameras would pick up on “July 29th in London,” with filming running from “July 29th to September 15th.” He also added that those among us who are eager to learn more about the production’s call sheet will be able to do so “Next week,” teasing, “It’s an amazing cast.”

Stay tuned to Collider for the casting rollout later this week. And in the meantime, you can watch Leterrier's latest, Fast X on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video