Louis Malle was a French filmmaker active between the 1950s and '90s. His work tends to be dramatic and emotionally realistic, with complex protagonists and layered treatment of themes like alienation, desire, and redemption. Narrative, Malle's movies span an impressive range of genres: comedy, historical drama, romance, thriller, and documentaries. He was also no stranger to controversy and clearly delighted in engaging with incendiary subject matter. "The longer I live, the less I trust ideas, the more I trust emotions," he once said.

Malle's most notable movies include the crime film Elevator to the Gallows, the World War II drama Lacombe, Lucien, the controversial Pretty Baby, the dialogue-driven My Dinner with Andre, the whimsical Zazie dans le Metro, and the autobiographical Au revoir les enfants. At their best, his films are perceptive and sophisticated, revealing a rich understanding of human nature. Not all of his experiments succeed, but a number of Malle's movies have aged well and remain worth watching. These are the best of them, ranked.

10 'May Fools' (1990)

Starring: Miou-Miou, Michel Piccoli, Michel Duchaussoy, Bruno Carette

This period comedy-drama unfolds against the backdrop of France in 1968, a time marked by intense student protests and social unrest. The narrative revolves around a diverse set of characters who gather for a family reunion at a countryside estate. The mood is tense: the clan's matriarch has just passed away. The focus is the shifting dynamics within the family, which parallel the turbulent politics outside the manor's walls.

Through a series of meals, love affairs, and revelations, the characters grapple with personal and collective crises. In particular, Malle skillfully delves into the generational divide, with older family members clinging to tradition while the younger ones embrace the revolutionary fervor of the era. Its strength lies in the fact that it is so understated. May Fools avoids grand proclamations or didactic lessons, instead offering a nuanced portrait of human nature under duress. This may all sound very serious, but much of the story is played as a farce.

9 'Vanya on 42nd Street' (1994)

Starring: Wallace Shawn, Julianne Moore, Larry Pine, Brooke Smith

Vanya on 42nd Street is Malle's take on Anton Chekhov's classic play Uncle Vanya but with the setting changed from 1800s Russia to modern-day New York City. The action takes place in a dilapidated theater, where a group of actors rehearse the play over several months. As they embody the roles of Vanya (Wallace Shawn), Sonya (Julianne Moore), Astrov (Larry Pine), and others, the line between fiction and reality begins to blur, raising questions about love, longing, and the passage of time.

Once again, this is a movie almost entirely constructed out of dialogue which works thanks to the impressive script by Glengarry Glen Ross screenwriter David Mamet. Shawn and Moore are especially good at delivering his lines, complemented by Malle's subtle but assured visual style. There's a lot of sadness in the story, particularly loneliness and disappointment, but it's almost surprisingly hopeful. Despite its flaws, the movie suggests, existence may not be all that bad.

8 'Atlantic City' (1980)

Starring: Burt Lancaster, Susan Sarandon, Kate Reid, Michel Piccoli

"Buddy, you live too much in the past." Burt Lancaster and Susan Sarandon star here as Lou, a small-time hood turned aging mobster, and Sally, a waitress and aspiring blackjack dealer. Sally's estranged husband (Robert Joy) enlists Lou to sell cocaine for him, which soon leads to violence as rival mobsters catch wind of their schemes. Along the way, Lou and Sally form a connection, but danger closes in on them from all directions.

Lancaster turns in a charming but poignant performance here as a morally gray man seeking one final chance at success. He has great chemistry with Sarandon, who plays Sally as far more emotive and self-aware than Lou. Plus, Malle does a good job of capturing the city on the cusp of transformation, as historic buildings give way to new casinos. The shifting landscape mirrors Lou's own internal conflict, as he remains entrenched in nostalgia despite the changes all around him.

7 'Murmur of the Heart' (1971)

Starring: Lea Massari, Benoît Ferreux, Daniel Gélin, Michael Lonsdale

"War is too serious to leave to the military." Set in post-World War II France, this provocative coming-of-age story revolves around Laurent (Benoît Ferreux), an introspective 14-year-old boy. After he falls ill with scarlet fever, he is cared for by his mother Clara (Lea Massari), and they grow closer, bonding over their shared unhappiness with Laurent's unloving father (Daniel Gélin). For the first time, Laurent becomes interested in some girls he meets, but his relationship with his mother begins to take a dark and dysfunctional turn.

Murmur of the Heart was controversial, with some organizations attempting to censor it. Nevertheless, most critics embraced the film, praising the psychological complexity of the characters, the commitment of the performers, and Malle's boldness in exploring taboo topics. Both Noah Baumbach and Wes Anderson have since cited the movie as an influence. The latter called it "kind of romantic almost - but also taboo and scary".

6 'Lacombe, Lucien' (1974)

Starring: Pierre Blaise, Aurore Clément, Therese Giehse, Holger Löwenadler

"It's very strange. Somehow I can't bring myself to completely despise you." Set during the German occupation of France in World War II, Lacombe, Lucien follows Lucien (Pierre Blaise), an impressionable peasant boy who is rejected by the French Resistance and subsequently joins the Gestapo. He sees it as an opportunity for power and validation, but his newfound authority begins to corrode his conscience. He betrays his own people, but also uses his position to protect a Jewish girl named France (Aurore Clément).

Lacombe, Lucien is thematically rich. The issue of collaboration remains an explosive one in France, and Malle explores it nimbly here. The movie was daring for its time in the way it pokes at French national myths. Indeed, Lucien and the aptly named France become stand-ins for the society as a whole. Rather than getting preachy though, Malle focuses on the characters and leans into their complexity, avoiding easy answers.

5 'The Fire Within' (1963)

Starring: Maurice Ronet, Léna Skerla, Yvonne Clech, Hubert Deschamps