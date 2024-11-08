[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Disclaimer.]

From writer/director Alfonso Cuarón, the seven-part Apple TV+ series Disclaimer follows acclaimed investigative journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett) as she receives a novel from an unknown author that she quickly realizes she’s actually the main character of. It delves into her past and her darkest secrets but does so from a perspective that is very different from her own memories. As the audience learns about Catherine, she is reminded of her experience many years prior with a young man named Jonathan (Louis Partridge) while facing how that has shaped her and affected her own family in the present.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Partridge talked about how he got sweaty palms reading the script for the first time, his excitement over working with Cuarón and fulfilling the filmmaker’s vision for the role, the scene he auditioned with, figuring out the timelines of the story, the really bold introduction to his character, working with co-star Leila George on the relationship between young Catherine and Jonathan, and how spoiled he feels to be collaborating with the caliber of filmmakers he’s done projects with. You can read the full transcript of the interview below and watch the video above.

Reading the 'Disclaimer' Script Made Louis Partridge's Palms Sweat With Excitement

Collider: When this came your way, did you even get past the fact that it was created, written and would be directed by Alfonso Cuarón, before you got excited about it? Was that enticing enough, no matter what it would have been?

LOUIS PARTRIDGE: Yeah, I didn’t need to keep reading. I had sweaty palms reading the script. I was like, “I don’t believe I’m gonna do this.” It was all kept very private. And then, once I got [the role], I had it all in one go, so I just devoured it and called him immediately. It was a rush, for sure. I was in Paris when I found out that I got the part.

Does that also create a visual for you when you’re reading it? Because he is such a distinct filmmaker, did you see that style as you read the scripts?

PARTRIDGE: If I’m honest, I wasn’t too familiar with his work before I signed on. It was only after that, that I did my due diligence, so I wasn’t aware of his visual style. I’d seen Children of Men, which was so audacious and exciting. But as far as I knew, psychological thriller, if we’re to put it in a category, wasn’t something I associated with his work. I quickly watched Y Tu Mamá También and fell in love with it. I just couldn’t believe that I was gonna be doing something like that.

What was the emotional reaction, as you were reading these scripts? Because we learn little bits at a time about the story, about what’s happening, and about the characters, what was it like to experience that the first time you read it?

PARTRIDGE: It was weirdly kept from my knowledge. I had no idea. Alfonso was very secret about it all. I auditioned with the dinner table scene that we see in episode three, where I’m seduced by a young Catherine. That was the only thing I knew about the project. And then, I get it, and it’s this crazy, sweeping story, and there are timelines to contend with, and it goes violent at the end like that. It was so much more than I could have imagined. It was a bit of, “Wow, I’m amazed that he’s trusting me with this part, having not really seen too many sides of me.” But you’ve gotta go with it, always, as ever. I just thought it was a brilliant story that would translate amazingly on screen. It was written in different colors to represent different timelines because it’s quite confusing to read it all on a page. You’re constantly jumping between the timeliness. They’re obviously established and made distinct when we see it on screen, but to read it, it made your head spin a bit. He’d really, really taken care to emphasize the details in the stage directions, even with how he was playing with the perspective. He would change prepositions and little words that would influence how he would shoot it and who he would favor. It was so considered. It was amazing. It took me a couple of reads before I really appreciated that. It’s a really delicate story, and he handles it so well. Ultimately, you’re controlling perspective. You’re messing around with the audience’s mind and human bias, and that’s a real feat to do. You’ve gotta know your stuff, which of course Alfonso does. It’s an amazing story, and I’m just proud to be in it.

When you read a script, just in general, as an actor, are you someone that likes to be alone to read it? Do you like to be fully focused on what you’re reading and take it in? Do you prefer to have someone to talk to about it, especially if there’s a lot of emotional stuff going on? How do you usually approach your first introduction to a character, in a world that you’re diving into?

PARTRIDGE: I would normally sit down with my laptop and read it. Often, it’s on a train or on an airplane, or in a study with a cup of tea. But that’s time I think is quite important. It’s the chance to visualize it for the first time. Your initial thoughts are really important, and your instincts right then are really important, whilst being aware that, if you were to do it, they would change completely because that’s always been the case with me doing parts. But I love talking about it with people. I’m realizing, as I go through life, that I’m not so good at going for a walk and thinking. My brain’s too busy and I get distracted. But if I talk about it with someone, often that brings up questions, and then I can think about it or at least have a way of moving around in my mind and considering it. So, I like talking to people about it and hearing what they have to say and reflecting.

Alfonso Cuarón Had a Very Specific Vision for the Characters in 'Disclaimer'

The last time we spoke was for Pistol, and you played a very specific character in that, during such a specific time period and in such a specific world. Did that experience feel a little bit more like you had certain guidelines and parameters that you had to stay within because it was a real person who was famous and a lot of people knew about him? And did this feel more like you had some freedom to explore someone just because he could be whatever you brought to him?

PARTRIDGE: I oddly felt more restricted with this, just because Alfonso had such a specific vision of what he wanted me to do, and I felt utterly free with Pistol because Sid Vicious, the character, at least in my mind, is somebody that was unpredictable and would be random and brash. And so, I enjoyed that, and I enjoyed mucking around on set and being physical. Jonathan was very much informed by what Alfonso was after, so I did feel tightly bound for a lot of it because he was after getting a specific shot or holding a position. There’s one where I hold knickers in the first or second episode, and I’m running along in the train and I let go of the knickers, and just that shot of me holding it and then slowly lowering my arm took him many, many [takes] because he wanted me to hold it at a certain height, and then bring it down after a certain few beats at a certain speed. It was little things like that, that he’s just got an eye for, that were lost on me, but they’re important for the story and the one he’s telling.

Did it feel like you were making a separate story within a story since your portion of this is technically being told in flashback? Did it help to know that someone like Cate Blanchett would be the one connecting the dots between the timelines of the story and that you could rely on her to pull it all together?

PARTRIDGE: If in doubt, just cut to Cate. I hadn’t thought about that, but great company to be in. My word, sharing a screen with her is unreal. Also, it was just a big confidence boost to know that Alfonso wanted me in there at all and trusted me with that role and to tell a story alongside these people at the top of their game. It was amazing. Alfonso has not, that I’m aware of, turned in a bad performance, which just made you feel like you’re in great hands.

This series starts off with you having sex on a train, jumping right in with intimate moments and nudity. How do you think that shows the audience and defines who this character is, right from the start?

PARTRIDGE: Yeah, you’re right. It’s a really bold start. What I find fascinating is the fact that this is his mum’s [point of view]. After watching it, you realize this is his mum’s depiction of him, and she chooses to view him as this sexual guy, this kid who’s driven by sex. There’s a lot of chat about it. This has all come from her mind, and so that’s a clue as to how she thinks and the blurred boundaries that she must have instilled in him. That is a trait of some parents who are like that and who have either personality disorder or narcissistic tendencies. That’s a real thing, and that affects your children, the children that are on the receiving end of being in your parents’ gaze like that. That was an interesting clue, as to how he might have grown up and the environment he might have grown up around, and how then he might treat somebody, a woman, that he comes across on the beach wearing a bikini and how he might feel entitled to her in some way because he’s had this weird relationship with his mum. That’s a lot to take from just one perspective of one scene. Other than that, I think within Nancy’s story, he’s a kid who’s fun, exploring for the first time, open to new ideas, wide-eyed, just up for a good time out in Italy on his own backpacking, young and with his whole life ahead of him. That’s the sense you get. It’s very, very telling that she chooses to hyper-sexualize her son like that.

When you see Jonathan and Catherine on this date, having this intimate conversation in public, and even the first time we see them together, she’s the one that’s taking control of the situation. What were those scenes like to shoot? Did you guys have a lot of conversations? Was it important to have a lot of conversations about those moments before you shot them? Do you prefer not to over talk them? How did that work?

PARTRIDGE: I don’t remember having conversations prior to it with Alfonso. I remember blocking it and rehearsing it, and then focusing on just turning up certain dials for Jonathan, the neediness of certain elements once they had sex and the neediness of him not wanting her to go because he’s found this thing that he now never wants to let go of. His eyes have been opened and he’s hypnotized. So, turning things up like that, his innocence, his naïveté, the fact that he thinks this could really be a relationship that could work. “Leave your husband. Leave him and and I’ll come to Rome.” That sort of thing. That’s always fun to play with. But no, there wasn’t much discussion. Leila [George] was clued up on what she wanted to do with it, and Alfonso would then just come in and watch the scene right there, not on the monitor. He’d just watch us, and then he’d stop, and then he’d tell us to turn up these dials. He’d say, “I like the rhythm, but . . .,” and then give us a note. That seemed to be how it worked.

Louis Partridge Has Been Spoiled by Working With Such High Caliber Filmmakers in His Career

You certainly seem to be working with these incredible creative teams. Danny Boyle, Alfonso Cuarón, Steven Knight, Noah Baumbach are incredible filmmakers where any one of them would be on someone’s list of filmmakers to work with. What is it like to have those experiences in your career, at this point?

PARTRIDGE: It’s amazing. I’m very chuffed, but weirdly, it doesn’t seem to satisfy you. There’s never a moment where you’re like, “Okay, this is all I’ve ever wanted.” There’s always something more, or you’re always after something more. You never think you’re quite there yet, which I suppose is good. It stops you just lying about on your ass doing nothing. I wish I had a little more stillness to be able to enjoy the fact that I’m working with someone so incredible. I’ve been spoiled, this early on, working with these people, but I do try to enjoy it and learn from them because it’s just such an opportunity. I did keep a bit of a diary on this, just recording certain things that I thought were interesting. I’m not sure where that diary is.

