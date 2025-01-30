After months of sorrow following Liam Payne's death, two One Direction members have decided to meet up just like in old times. Louis Tomlinson has been vocal about how his friendship with Zayn Malik turned sour once the latter walked away from the boyband, but a recent reunion has got fans thinking that these two have a whole lot of history to let a feud get in the way. Tomlinson attended Malik's Los Angeles concert last night, and even had a few songs dedicated to him, them being "What I Am" and "Alienated". Here is what the former 1D member shared on stage about this special appearance:

"Tonight is kind of special. An old friend of mine is here supporting me tonight. He’s sitting somewhere here. I don’t want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight."

This is the first public One Direction meet-up since Payne's funeral in November, where the aforementioned members joined Niall Horan and Harry Styles to pay their respects. When Malik went back on tour at the end of last year, he honored the late bandmate by dedicating his song "iT’s YoU" to him at a hometown concert. The singer also decided to postpone his US shows after news broke out about Payne's fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He only returned to the stage last week, on January 21 in Washington, DC. The Stairway to the Sky tour will carry on until Monday, when the artist will make his last stop in San Francisco.

Will One Direction Perform At the 2025 Brit Awards?

The 2025 Brit Awards will happen on March 1, and it's been confirmed that the ceremony will pay tribute to Liam Payne. Deadline reported that the awards show producers have hinted that the remaining One Direction band members might come together for this segment. Horan, Malik, Tomlinson, and Styles have not gone public about whether this will happen, but we can only hope that this recent get-together isn't the last. The boyband hasn't performed together since 2015 at The X Factor, the reality competition show that ignited their career.

As you wait for Payne's tribute at the Brits, you can rent One Direction: This Is Us and One Direction: Where We Are - The Concert Film on Prime Video.