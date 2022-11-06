From Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers to Darkwing Duck, Loungefly is bringing back classic ‘90s-era Disney Channel cartoons in a new nostalgia-fueled line. Funko’s lifestyle brand is continuing its successful partnership with The Walt Disney Company to expand its line to include iconic characters from cartoons like DuckTales and TaleSpin.

ScreenRant revealed a sneak peek at the new nostalgic line dropping soon from Loungefly. Purchased by Funko back in 2017, the fandom-focused company has continued to release its popular items ranging from the famous mini-backpacks, wallets, totes, and cross-body bags, to collectible enamel pins. Best known for their licensed accessories incorporating fan-favorite characters from franchises like Harry Potter or Jurassic Park, Loungefly’s partnership with Disney has led to their most popular line which includes Lucasfilm and Marvel properties. Made from vegan-friendly leather (polyurethane), Loungefly products are extremely detailed and tell a wearable story inspired by some of the most popular properties in the world.

Anchored by the Loungefly Disney Afternoon Cartoons Color Block Mini Backpack and matching wallet, the upcoming collection features beloved characters from TaleSpin, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, DuckTales, and Darkwing Duck. For fans of Rescue Rangers, Loungefly created a cosplay-style bag featuring Gadget, the beloved mechanic, in addition to a crossbody bag and beanie emblazoned with the famous "RR" logo. For avid pin collectors, the exclusive television-shaped collector box pin features a lenticular image that switches between Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers and DuckTales as if it's flipping between channels. Last but not least, the collection also includes a pair of 16 oz Tumblers with characters on them from TaleSpin and Darkwing Duck.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' Gets New Hawkins High-Themed Loungefly Collectio

The Loungefly Disney Afternoon Cartoons Color Block Mini Backpack highlights characters from TaleSpin on the bag’s front zipper pocket. The crew from Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers appears above the front pocket while DuckTales' Scrooge McDuck and his nephews decorate the side pockets. Gosalyn Mallard, Launchpad McQuack, and Darkwing Duck round out the backpack, which the manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $90. The coordinating Loungefly Disney Afternoon Cartoons Color Block Zip Around Wallet details Chip and Dale on the front of the wallet in their Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers outfits along with Scrooge McDuck and his fortune as well as Baloo from TaleSpin and Darkwing Duck. The nostalgic wallet is priced at $40.

The Loungefly Disney Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers Chain Strap Crossbody Bag, with an MSRP at $80, extends the bold color theme throughout the collection with red, black, and teal. It features a large molded metal charm with the Rescue Rangers logo and lightning bolts all over the teal body of the bag. Accompanying the bag is the Loungefly Disney Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers Logo Knit Beanie (MSRP: $25) which highlights the same logo and is topped off with a multicolored pom-pom.

Also representing the Rescue Rangers, the Loungefly Disney Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers Gadget Mini Backpack (MSRP: $90) is a cosplay-style bag that features Gadget in her signature purple jumpsuit with blue goggles on her head. Nuts and bolts adorn the side pockets of the backpack and the Rescue Rangers logo marks the back.

The Loungefly Disney Afternoon Cartoons Lenticular 3'' Collector Box Pin (MSRP: $20) goes all out with the television-shaped pin that switches between the logo for Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers and Ducktales. Other smaller items in the upcoming collection include the Loungefly Disney Talespin 16 oz Tumbler Cup and Loungefly Disney Darkwing Duck 16 oz Tumbler Cup, which both have an MSRP of $8.

Fans looking to purchase from the new line can head to Loungefly.com now in order to be notified when this limited collection drops. Check out images of the new collection down below.

5 Images