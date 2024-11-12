Could these new Loungefly products be any cooler? Get ready to channel your inner coffee-lover and Chandler Bing-level sarcasm with Loungefly’s new Friends collection, exclusively revealed by Collider. The bespoke pop culture-loving apparel and collectibles company has just released a new line of adorable, coffee-scented bags which are designed for fans of the iconic sitcom who want to take a little piece of Central Perk everywhere they go.

First up, there’s the "Central Perk Mini Backpack." Giving you a lovely, wide view of the interior of the legendary café, the little rucksack will look so good on you that Joey will be telling everyone is a bag, not a purse. With a creamy coffee-colored top and the iconic “Central Perk” logo up front, the bag features an inside peek at the café itself, including the iconic couch — which, if any of you readers have ever visited the set in Hollywood will know, is extremely comfortable. The backpack, crafted from vegan leather, has antique gold-colored hardware, adjustable shoulder straps, and a sturdy top handle. It's the ideal accessory to carry with you as you meet someone who, impressed by your fashion-forward choices, you can say "How you doin'?" to.

Then there’s the "Central Perk To-Go Cup Crossbody Bag." If you’re always on the go like Monica on a cleaning spree, then this little bag is perfect for carrying a couple of extra products. The bag is rather ingeniously shaped like a to-go coffee cup from Central Perk itself and comes with a detachable, adjustable strap that has an antique gold-colored chain for extra flair. Just like the mini backpack, the vegan leather bag has all the coffee-scented, appliquéd goodness to give it that Friends vibe. We can also thank our lucky stars that Loungefly opted to go with coffee-scented products, rather than Rachel's infamous beef trifle dish. Nobody wants a bag that "tastes like feet!"

How Much Are The 'Friends' Loungefly Products?