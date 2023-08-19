The Big Picture Get ready for Halloween with Loungefly's new horror collection of bags and wallets inspired by franchises like Halloween, Ghostbusters, and Annabelle.

Many of the franchises in Loungefly's collection have recent or upcoming releases.

No matter your age or horror fandom, Loungefly has you covered for the chilling season.

Halloween is two months away, but it’s never too early to start planning your frightening festivities. This includes parties, costumes, decorations, and an endless amount of horror toys and accessories. Now, Loungefly has unveiled their new horror collection of bags and wallets ahead of the terrifying Halloween season.

The franchises included in this collection are Halloween, Disney’s The Haunted Mansion, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Scooby-Doo, Trick 'r Treat, Goosebumps, Ghostbusters, Peanuts, Winnie-the-Pooh, and Annabelle.

Even McDonald’s iconic Halloween themed Happy Meal buckets are getting in on the spooky fun. Each franchise haunts you with ghoulish mini-backpack or crossbody bags (or both!) and a cover zip-around wallets. There are some very creative designs here like Scooby-Doo’s new backpack seeing the title dog dressed up as a cute mummy and Goosebumps’ wallet being the book cover of Slappy’s first appearance in “Night of the Living Dummy”. Other neat designs see backpacks of Snoopy dressed as a scarecrow, Pooh Bear dressed as a lion, and Annabelle hauntingly staring down your soul with a color scheme that emulates her classic white and red dress.

Horror For All Ages

While horror never left the pop culture conversation, it does feel like in the last decade it has been one of the strongest genres around. Particularly in the franchise space. The Conjuring series where Annabelle resides has been the most successful horror franchise in film history while legacy properties like Ghostbusters have been wonderfully revived. Also, many of the franchises in this collection have either just released new entries in their respective franchises or are about to get new undead life very soon. Disney just rebooted The Haunted Mansion last month. While it might have underperformed at the box office, it received somewhat favorable reviews and featured an absolutely star-studded cast.

On the topic of Disney, the famous “House of Mouse” is also making a Goosebumps reboot series for Disney+ that’ll hit the streamer in the near future. R.L. Stine/YA horror is very popular right now and Halloween has always been the perfect holiday to fill consumers with a ton of nostalgia. The Pooh Bear and Peanuts Halloween specials are some of the all-time great animated treats, and who doesn’t have a memory of wanting one of the three Halloween buckets from McDonald’s when they were kids? No matter what age or kind of horror fan you are, Loungefly has you covered for the upcoming chilling season.

When Does Loungefly’s Halloween Collection Release?

The new Halloween collection from Loungefly is releasing sporadically from September to October 2023. You can pre-order your favorite bloodthirsty backpack, crossbody bag, or wallet on Entertainment Earth’s website now.