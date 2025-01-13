It’s an amazing time to be a horror fan. Whether you love original genre scares or new franchise frights, there's something for every type of fan on both the big and small screen. 2025 appears to be no different with franchises like IT and Final Destination returning in a major way. However, if you're a collector of horror merchandise, Loungefly has just kicked off the new year with a heart-filled Valentine's Day-inspired collection. Reported exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, the popular apparel and accessory company has debuted their “I Heart Horror” line. Included in this massive set are previously released products for franchises like Beetlejuice, Halloween, Chucky, M3GAN and Gremlins, but Loungefly has new products for IT and Friday the 13th as well.

Both IT and Friday the 13th are getting new blood-red backpacks. IT is receiving an “I Heart Horror It Pennywise Glow Nylon Full Size Backpack” ($80 USD) based on Andy Muschietti’s recent IT duology. There are various spooky images of Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown found throughout the bag, specifically, from IT: Chapter Two with the infamous maze of mirrors scene front and center. The inner lining also has a collage of Pennywise imagery. The beloved Stephen King adaptation is also getting an “I Heart Horror It Pennywise Glow Crossbody Bag” ($75). Friday the 13th, on the other side of the blood-soaked lake, is getting an “I Heart Horror Friday the 13th Mini Backpack” ($80), based on the 2009 remake. The inner lining has the franchise logo as well as an “I Heart Horror” pattern.

Pennywise and Jason Voorhees Are Returning Soon!

While Friday the 13th has been in a horrific purgatory for the past 15 years, furthered by a lengthy lawsuit, the upcoming Crystal Lake for Peacock will mark Jason Voorhees' return. Despite some troubles of its own, with the A24 series losing its original showrunner Bryan Fuller because it was “too dark” late last year, it has a new showrunner in Brad Caleb Kane. Hopefully, the darkest day for Jason Voorhees is behind him and fans will get a positive update on a potential release plan soon. For Pennywise and the ill-fated town of Derry, there's a more immediate and clearer future ahead. IT: Welcome To Derry is premiering on HBO and Max later this year. The prequel series is set in the same universe as the 2017 and 2019 films, with Muschietti recently outlining his three-season desire for this dreaded universe’s highly anticipated comeback. Muschietti even directed the first four episodes of Season 1, which consists of nine chilling tales. Season 1 takes place in 1962 and Skarsgård is returning as Pennywise.

Where To Stream ‘IT' and ‘Friday the 13th’

Image Via Warner Bros.

Both IT films and the 2009 Friday the 13th remake are currently streaming on Max. The first eight of the original Friday the 13th installments are also streaming on Paramount+. Before your next horror-centric binge, you can preview Loungefly’s "I Heart Horror" collection on their website.

