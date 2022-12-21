Lougefly is back at it with a new nostalgia-inspired line. The “fan-forward lifestyle brand” has revealed its next Disney-inspired collection. This time it's a ‘90s throwback based on the characters Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck and their iconic looks. The collection, which includes polka-dotted, pastel-colored apparel, and accessories will arrive in January 2023.

This is a collection that is designed so that all the Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck fans out in the world can express their love for the characters. Loungefly is dedicated to making designs that fans can happily wear. As the company explains:

“Loungefly intricately designs its backpacks, wallets, crossbody bags, apparel and small accessories to tell wearable stories inspired by the most beloved properties in the world. Crafted with care and precision, Loungefly leaves no detail overlooked. Fans can find value in every stitch, from bag zippers to printed linings, that showcases an authentic passion for the fandom that they proudly wear.”

The collection will feature a mini backpack, crossbody bag, wallet, headband, hoodie, and ringer tee. The productions are designed with a “yellow, pink, and blue pastels along with contrasting polka dots” design. Images of the characters themselves are also featured throughout the collection. For example, they can be found on the shirt and hoodie and on the inside lining of the backpack. Additionally, the mini backpack, crossbody bag, and wallet are made from vegan leather and feature “rose gold hardware accents.” The hoodie and ringer tee also comes in unisex sizes that range from small to 3X.

Loungefly is an apparel and accessory company from Funko, that is dedicated to helping fans show off what they are passionate about. Recently, they have released collections from properties like Stranger Things and Toy Story 2 and in the past have had partnerships with everything from Star Wars, to Pokemon, to even The Peanuts. Now, it's time for Minnie and Daisy fans to get their time to shine.

When the collection becomes available in January, the mini backpack will sell for $80.00, the crossbody bag for $70.00, the wallet for $40.00, the headband for $30.00, the hoodie for $70.00, and the ringer tee for $30.00 on Loungefly.com.

Fans can visit Loungefly.com now to get notified when the collection gets released in January 2023. Also, check out some images of the upcoming collection below:

