The Big Picture Lousy Carter is a self-absorbed literature professor facing his mortality, avoiding responsibility, and chasing inappropriate relationships in this dry comedy.

David Krumholtz shines as the lead, showcasing his talent for sarcastic comedy.

The ensemble cast includes Olivia Thirlby and Martin Starr. Lousy Carter is out in theaters on March 29.

Not even a licensed therapist can get David Krumholtz’s titular slacker in Magnolia Pictures’ upcoming comedy, Lousy Carter, to care about anything but himself. In Collider's exclusive clip from the upcoming Bob Byington (Somebody Up There Likes Me) helmed film, we see Lousy Carter involved in a back-and-forth of words with his psychiatrist. Clearly at his wits' end with his client, anything that the professional says soars over Lousy’s head, although the patient does seem to be piecing together more of his troubling dynamic with his mother despite keeping his blinders on for everything else in his life.

The clip is just a peek into the life of the movie’s main character who — from our own diagnosis — has a colossal case of selfishness, paired with a hefty side of self-sabotage. In the film, Krumholtz plays the titular, a literature professor who’s just been given a few months to live. In his spare time, Carter has been doing everything he can to avoid taking any sort of accountability and finishing his animated adaptation of a Vladimir Nabokov novel, which includes activities like trying to strike up a relationship with a grad student (Luxy Banner) and sleeping with his best friend’s (Martin Starr) wife (Jocelyn DeBoer).

Filling out the ensemble cast of Lousy Carter is a call sheet that includes the likes of Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Trieste Kelly Dunn (Blindspot), Stephen Root (Office Space), Macon Blair (The Toxic Avenger), and Mona Lee Fultz (Bernie). The sardonically dry comedy is the latest of its kind to come from filmmaker Byington, who previously worked with names like Jason Schwartzman and Olympia Dukakis on the 2015 feature 7 Chinese Brothers, as well as Kieran Culkin and Nick Offerman on 2017’s Infinity Baby.

David Krumholtz as a Leading Man

Since stealing the hearts of young women of a certain age back in 1994 as Head Elf Bernard in The Santa Claus, Krumholtz has enjoyed a lengthy career filled with appearances in uber-popular titles, including 10 Things I Hate About You, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Superbad, Hail, Caesar!, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and, most recently Christopher Nolan’s star-studded ensemble-heavy award-winning Oppenheimer. Lousy Carter is one of the lucky productions to have Krumholtz as its leading man and gives him the space to pour his overflowing talent of sarcastic comedy and let the cup runneth over.

Check out our exclusive clip for Lousy Carter above and see it in theaters on March 29.

