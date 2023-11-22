The Big Picture After years of debate, director Richard Curtis has finally acknowledged that Mark's character in Love Actually is considered creepy and inappropriate by some viewers.

Mark's grand romantic gesture towards Juliet, despite being unrequited, has raised ethical concerns and sparked discussions about the boundaries of healthy relationships.

The controversy surrounding Mark's storyline highlights the impact that certain romantic gestures can have on friendships and existing relationships, even in a beloved holiday film like Love Actually.

The debate is finally over. After twenty years, we have a satisfying conclusion to a water cooler argument—a holiday season pressure cooker for disagreement, if you will. Richard Curtis has finally admitted that Mark (Andrew Lincoln) from the 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually, is a complete weirdo. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub while discussing the 4K release of Love Actually during the press junket for Genie, Curtis was asked if he ever considered at the time that the storyline involving Lincoln's character was "a little too weird" compared to the rest of the film. Curtis confessed that, at the time, it hadn't occurred to him, but over the following years, he had been questioned so much about it and watched the character with a fresh perspective, leading him to conclude that, yes, he had perhaps misjudged the writing of the character.

"I am very often told it's a little too weird. It didn't occur to me at the time, but times change. I remember someone once saying they would like to interview me about it, and they would be focusing on the stalking scene. And I said, “Oh, I didn’t know there was a stalking scene.” They said, “Yeah, Andrew Lincoln. That’s, like, top-notch stalking.” So, slowly but surely, I’ve realized what a dreadful mistake I made."

What's Wrong with Andrew Lincoln's Character in 'Love, Actually'?

In the movie, Mark secretly records footage of Juliet (Keira Knightley) during the wedding festivities with her new husband, Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a close friend, and later, he shows up at her doorstep professing his love for her through cue cards. The cue cards reveal that Mark is silently declaring his love for Juliet and that he's kept it a secret to avoid causing any issues in their friendship or with her marriage to Peter. The controversy stems from the fact that Mark's actions are considered by some viewers to be inappropriate and potentially disruptive to Juliet's marriage. Critics have argued that Mark's grand romantic gesture, despite being unrequited, raises ethical concerns and blurs the boundaries of a respectful and healthy relationship.

Although Love, Actually has become a holiday favorite and beloved film over the years, Mark's storyline has sparked discussions about the appropriateness of certain romantic gestures and the impact they might have on friendships and existing relationships. Love Actually is available to watch now on Netflix in the US.

Look for more from our conversation with Richard Curtis soon.

