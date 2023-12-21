The Big Picture Love Actually, a beloved holiday film, features a small but significant cameo from Rowan Atkinson.

Originally, Atkinson's character was intended to be an angel who tried to prevent an affair.

Ultimately, Rufus symbolizes the importance of random acts of kindness and the spirit of Christmas in the film.

It's the most wonderful time of the year to snuggle up with a hot drink and watch some of the best holiday movies. And among those is a popular romantic comedy that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year: Love Actually. This enjoyable rom-com stars some of the UK's most distinguished actors, which helped elevate this film to become a holiday classic. A few noteworthy names, like Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, and the late Alan Rickman. But among the other famous faces in the film is one small, and very special cameo from Britain's funny man, Rowan Atkinson.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually follows the lives of eight interrelated couples who struggle through their complex love lives. Set during Christmastime in London, England, Rowan Atkinson plays Rufus, a jewelry salesman who was originally written with a much deeper intent. It's an interpretation that gives a different perspective to Atkinson's mysterious character who is vital to this film.

Who Was Rowan Atkinson's Original Character in 'Love Actually'?

In 2015, Richard Curtis' wife, and the script supervisor of Love Actually, Emma Freud, revealed that her husband had different plans for Rowan Atkinson's character. Freud tweeted, "Originally Rowan's character over-wrapped the gift on purpose to stop Alan Rickman's character, Harry, from being able to buy the necklace. Because he was an angel." Rufus is a jewelry salesman who makes his first appearance in Harry's (Alan Rickman)and Karen's (Emma Thompson) story.

Harry is the managing director of a design agency and is married to Karen, a stay-at-home mother of two. Harry becomes tempted by his irresistibly gorgeous secretary, Mia (Heike Makatsch), who has flirted with him on multiple occasions in the office. Rufus plays into their story when Mia entices Harry to gift her a Christmas present that seems to warrant him beginning an affair. While Christmas shopping in the mall with Karen, Harry goes to the jewelry department alone to buy Mia a stunning gold necklace with a heart-shaped pendant. Desperate to not get caught by his wife, Harry attempts to rush Rufus, who takes an excessive amount of time to elegantly wrap the necklace.

In the original script, Richard Curtis wrote that the angel Rufus knew that Harry was about to begin an affair with Mia and was sent to stop him from being unfaithful. That is why he took an endless amount of time to wrap the gift for Harry. Yet, even though this detail was cut out from the script, this scene still confirms the importance of Rufus because he is not immediately seen when Harry first walks into the jewelry department. It is when he looks at the necklace through the case that Atkinson gracefully appears onscreen after the other employee steps away. Curtis may have cut out this standout detail from the script (as well as a few other stories from the film), but Atkinson's smooth entrance to attend to Harry only further symbolizes how vital his role is to this film.

How Is Rowan Atkinson's Character Symbolic in 'Love Actually'?

Rufus makes his second and last appearance in Daniel (Liam Neeson) and Sam's (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) story towards the end of the film. On Christmas Eve, Sam is denied entrance by airport security to profess his feelings to his crush Joanna (Olivia Olson) before she leaves for the U.S. As Daniel thinks of a way to help him, a stranger with a large dark coat inadvertently helps them by distracting the security. Daniel encourages him to sneak past them as he is small enough to not get noticed. After he successfully runs past them, Rufus tells the security he forgot his ticket and turns around to give Sam a subtle, knowing look that says, "You're welcome."

Rowan Atkinson's role did not have to be an angel in the final cut to help Daniel and Sam. This final gesture demonstrates the random acts of kindness that are provided by some strangers. Despite how Alan Rickman's character felt towards Rufus, his overt display of gift wrapping came from a place of good intention, as he is inadvertently stopping him from ruining his happy marriage with Karen. Atkinson's character does not have to be an Angel to determine that receiving a helping hand can come from any ordinary human being. To celebrate the spirit of Christmas, Love Actually offers that special message.

