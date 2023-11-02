The Big Picture Studiocanal and Universal Pictures are releasing a newly remastered 4K edition of Love Actually to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Twenty Christmas seasons after its release, Richard Curtis' beloved 2003 masterpiece Love Actually remains a timeless classic among holiday romantic comedies. To mark its momentous 20th anniversary, Studiocanal and Universal Pictures have joined forces to offer fans around the globe the opportunity to experience the film's magic once again, this time, in stunning 4K clarity. This newly remastered 4K edition will be accessible for at-home viewing and will also grace screens in theaters worldwide.

Awash with dreamy couple pairings portrayed by some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Love Actually, though a quintessential rom-com, towers above its counterparts for more reasons than one, and as such, remains on many people's go-to list of must-watch holiday movies. Set during Christmastime in London, the movie examines romantic relationships between eight couples including the Prime Minister, David's (played by Hugh Grant) romance with one of his household staff, Natalie. The movie was an instant hit among audiences grossing around $247 million against an estimated budget of $40 million. Love Actually featured outstanding performances from an A-list cast including Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy, and Liam Neeson.

Love Actually's 4K restoration was sourced from the 35mm original negative from Universal Pictures with the final product achieved in a collaborative effort between studios in London and Los Angeles. English colorist Adam Glassman handled the film's color grading under the supervision of director, Curtis producing what is the first HDR version of the film in Dolby Vision.

What Special Features Are Included In 'Love Actually' 4K Version, and When Will It Be Released?

The 4K re-release for home entertainment will feature a new 30-minute featurette filmed in London, where the ensemble cast and filmmakers will share their insights on the film as well as fond memories from the film's production. “I’m really excited about this new version of the film; it’s never looked or sounded better,” director, Curtis said. “And, although I’m slightly shocked by how old I’ve got, I loved the featurette, which is full of new thoughts and memories about the film from all the people who made it.” The new 4K restoration will be released on home video and digitally in the U.S. on Nov. 21 and in France on Dec. 6.

When Is 'Love Actually' 4K Coming To Theaters?

While no specific theatrical release date has been set for Love Actually's re-release, the film is expected to hit UK, German, and Netherlands theaters in late November followed by a release in the US, Canada, and other territories including China in December. Additionally, the theatrical re-release in the US and Canada will include a special feature - a new 10-minute introduction that will highlight some of the most iconic moments from the film. "‘Love Actually’ is a huge milestone in our history and reminds us of how very grateful we are of our continued relationship with Richard," said Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, the co-chairmen of Working Title, the studio behind the film's production. "We hope this new remastered version of the film will continue to bring many people together in joy and love this holiday season.”

