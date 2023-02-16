Remaking foreign language films has been a trend in Hollywood for almost a century, with the first remake dating back as early as the 1930s. While many such films end up getting lost in the translation, remaking foreign language films allows a wider audience to experience the bliss of already-loved stories. The success of movies like Scarlet Street, the 1945 noir tragedy by Fritz Lang, which is a remake of Jean Renoir’s 1931 French movie La Chienne paved the way for directors and producers to continue this trend in cinema. Some of these remakes have gone on to win big at the Academy Awards, including last year's Best Picture winner CODA, which was a remake of the French film La Famille Bélier.

SMS für Dich, which translates to "SMS for You," is a 2016 German-language film that will receive an English-language remake and be released in 2023, adding to the list of remakes. The 2009 book of the same name by Sofie Cramer served as the inspiration for the movie. Previously known as Text For You, and then It's All Coming Back To Me, Celine Dion officially announced the film's new title, Love Again on November 2, 2022, on her Instagram. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming remake which boasts a talented star cast.

The Sony Pictures and Screen Gems movie did not just receive multiple titles but release dates too. The film was first scheduled for release on February 10th, 2023. The film's release was then moved forward 3 months from February to May 2023, as announced in November 2022. Love Again is now set to be released on May 12, 2023.

Where Can You Watch Love Again?

Love Again will be distributed exclusively in the theaters in the United States by Sony Pictures Releasing on May 12, 2023.

What Is the Plot of Love Again?

The official synopsis for Love Again by Screen Gems, the production company reads:

What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number...not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he's assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person...and win her heart.

The film's plot closely follows that of the original German language film, SMS für Dich. The female protagonist is now named Mira Ray, who loses her fiancé. Unable to let go and as a way to cope with the loss, she keeps sending texts to his phone number even two years after his death. However, it is unknown to her that the number is in use again. The person receiving the texts now is Rob Burns, a journalist captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. The film poses a question of fate that brings the two individuals together under the most unexpected circumstances. As he is assigned to write the profile of the megastar Celine Dion, Rob asks Celine for assistance in finding out how to meet Mira in person and impress her, resulting in a beautiful rom-com.

Watch the Trailer for Love Again

The first official trailer for Love Again was released by Sony Pictures on their YouTube channel on February 14, 2023, just in time for Valentine's Day. The trailer plays out how many romcom trailers do, as Mira and Rob begin to fall in love.

What Is Love Again Based On?

Though Love Again is a remake of SMS für Dich, a 2016 German-language film, SMS für Dich is also an on-screen adaptation of Sofie Cramer's novel of the same name. SMS für Dich starred Karoline Herfurth and Friedrich Mücke in the first effort by actress Herfurth as writer and director of a full-feature film. Whether Love Again faithfully follows the original film or makes changes to suit the English-speaking audience is yet to be uncovered.

Who Is in Love Again?

The romantic comedy-drama boasts a talented star cast to match the charm of the original. Love again is led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan along with Celine Dion, Russell Tovey (Being Human), Steve Oram (The World's End), Omid Djalili (The Mummy), Sofia Barclay (Ted Lasso), Lydia West (It's a Sin), Arinzé Kene (I'm Your Woman), and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for her portrayal of Alex Parrish in the ABC thriller series Quantico, Victoria Leeds in Baywatch, and recently as Sati in The Matrix Resurrections (2021). She will play the role of the protagonist Mira Ray, who is dealing with the loss of her fiancé but is led to a new suitor by fate. Though her character is a complex and emotional one, Chopra Jonas is known for her versatile acting talent.

In the same month of October 2020, Sam Heughan was cast opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the role of a journalist named Rob Burns. He is the new user of Mira Ray's fiancé's phone number and is now receiving text messages intended for him by Mira. As time passes, he gets captivated by the beautiful and heartfelt texts and eventually develops an interest in Mira. Here enters the third important character in the series, Celine Dion. Heughan is best known for his starring role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama series Outlander.

Celine Dion is playing herself in Love Again, which also marks her first film role. Celine Dion helps Rob find and meet Mira Ray in person and guides him on his quest to win Mira's heart. In an episode of the Just for Variety podcast, Heughan also revealed that Dion has recorded a new song for the film. So, fans will not only get to see Celine Dion in the film but also get a new song from her.

The film's trailer also revealed that Chopra Jonas' husband, Nick Jonas will be making an appearance in the film as a man that Mira has an extremely awkward first date.

Who Is Behind the Making of Love Again?

In April 2019, it was announced James C. Strouse (The Incredible Jessica James) would write and direct the film. The producing team Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (John Wick), and Esther Hornstein (Criminal) serve as the producers of the film, produced under the banners of Screen Gems and Thunder Road Pictures. Principal photography for Love Again began in October 2020 and ended in early 2021. The filming first took place in London, after which production moved to the United States.