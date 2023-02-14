Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to watch romantic movies to feel the magic of love through amazing stories, but it also seems like the perfect day to release the trailer for an upcoming romance movie — at least, that's what Sony Pictures did with the trailer for Love Again, a movie about two people finding love at a time when it didn’t seem possible. The movie isn’t just about romance, it tackles grief and the complexities of finding love after losing someone you love.

Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan as the two who find an unexpected connection. The romantic movie, which was previously titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, was originally set to debut on February 10, but it was later pushed to May 12. The beautiful romantic story features celebrated Grammy winner Celine Dion as the special icing on the cake who helps Mira Ray (Chopra Jonas) and Rob Burns (Heughan) connect. Love Again is written and directed by James C. Strouse, and is an American remake of the German movie SMS für Dich. The German version was based on a novel of the same name, published in 2009 by Sofie Cramer.

In the released trailer, viewers are introduced to how Mira and Rob connect through text. Mira, who is grieving her late fiancé, starts leaving messages on his old phone number without knowing that his number had been reassigned to Rob at work. Rob becomes captivated by Mira’s texts to her late fiancé, finding her honesty intriguing while admitting his feelings for someone he has never met. When he is assigned to work on a profile on Celine Dion, he seeks her help to come up with a way to meet Mira and win her heart.

Image via Sony Pictures

Love Again features multiple new tracks from the five-time Grammy winner. Love Again is also Dion’s film debut, acting as herself while involved in the love life of Rob and Mira. Dion isn’t the only singer to star in the romance movie, Chopra's husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, makes a cameo in the movie. He is seen in the trailer as Mira’s date after she is advised by her friend to get back into the dating scene. From what is shown of their date, it's obvious that the date didn’t go well for Mira.

Love Again is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Esther Hornstein, and Erica Lee. Executive producers are Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, Doug Belgrad, Jonathan Fuhrman, and Dion.

Love Again will premiere in theaters on May 12. Watch the trailer below: