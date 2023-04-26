From the writer-creator of the hit series, Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Love & Death is among the most eagerly awaited HBO Max releases of 2023. Partly due to the brilliant Elizabeth Olsen playing the lead, and more so due to the true story origins of the series' premise, Love & Death has gained great traction ever since it was greenlit in May 2021. The infamous true-crime story of Candy Montgomery and the brutal murder of Betty Gore is being brought to life by the joint efforts of Emmy-winning writer David E. Kelley and Emmy and Oscar-nominated director Lesli Linka Glatter.

This is not the first time the case has been brought to the screen. The murder of Betty Gore also served as the inspiration for Hulu's 2022 crime drama Candy. The 1984 book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, and a collection of Texas Monthly articles titled Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II, by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, form the source material of this miniseries. The series is set in 1980 Wylie, Texas, and is slated to premiere on HBO Max on April 27, 2023. The first three episodes will be made available right away, and the remaining episodes will arrive weekly beginning on May 25. Ahead of the series debut, here is a detailed cast and character guide for this gripping story.

Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery

Elizabeth Olsen's starring role in Love & Death was announced shortly after she appeared in the critically praised Disney+ series WandaVision, in which she reprises her MCU role as Wanda Maximoff. According to Kevin Beggs, chairperson of Lionsgate Television Group, the team could not have imagined a more perfect performer to play Candy's lead part than Olsen. The Emmy-nominated actress takes on the challenging role of Candy Montgomery, a 30-year-old Texas wife, and mother who allegedly killed her friend Betty Gore by striking her 41 times with an axe. The series explores her nuanced psychology; by the looks of it, Olsen appears perfect for the role. Jophielle Love will also portray a younger, 4-year-old Candy, possibly in flashback scenes exploring Candy's past and revealing the reasons behind her complex personality and psyche.

Jesse Plemons as Allan Gore

Allan Gore, Candy Montgomery's secret lover and the husband of Betty Gore, will be played by Jesse Plemons. Betty was a student and Allan was a teacher's assistant at the Texas college where they first met. However, after the couple welcomed their second child, their marriage essentially broke down. Allan started an affair with Candy after she explicitly asked him to during one of the weekly volleyball matches.

Jesse Plemons is known for his role as Todd Alquist in season 5 of the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad. Additionally, he has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for his appearances in the FX anthology series Fargo (2015) and the Netflix anthology series Black Mirror (2017).

Lily Rabe as Betty Gore

The talented Lily Rabe will take the role of Betty Gore, who meets a horrific fate after getting hit by an axe 41 times. After giving birth to her and Allan's first child, she reportedly had post-partum depression, but it went untreated because of a lack of awareness about the subject in the 1970s. As a result, following the birth of the couple's second child, she had almost entirely retreated within herself. According to the well-known tale, Betty finally learns about her husband and Candy's liaison through the love letters sent by Candy, and her acrimonious exchange with her allegedly results in her demise. Lily Rabe is known for her multiple roles on the FX anthology horror series American Horror Story and her performance as Portia in the Broadway production of The Merchant of Venice. She will soon make her directorial debut with Downtown Owl and also star in the same alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Finn Wittrock.

Patrick Fugit as Pat Montgomery

Outcast star Patrick Fugit plays Candy's affluent and reclusive husband Pat Montgomery. Pat initially met Candy at Texas Instruments, where she worked as a secretary, and he was an electrical engineer on complex military radar systems. Pat's character sparks interest because of how he supported Candy during the legal proceedings of Betty's murder, even while knowing about her affair. The series may offer some insights into his psychology and what motivated him to continue to stand by his wife even when everything went wrong.

In addition to voicing Owen Moore in the action-adventure game The Last of Us Part II, Patrick Fugit is most recognized for his performance as Kyle Barnes in the Cinemax series Outcast.

Tom Pelphrey as Don Crowder

Tom Pelphrey portrays Candy Montgomery's lawyer, Don Crowder, who successfully defended her and helped her avoid conviction in the Betty Gore murder case. Given all the evidence that pointed to Candy, many people think that this accomplishment is nothing short of amazing. It will be fascinating to watch the courtroom scenes in the series and learn how Don Crowder handled such a challenging case that resulted in Candy being declared "not guilty." Tom Pelphrey is best remembered for his performances as Jonathan Randall and Mick Dante in the CBS television shows Guiding Light and As the World Turns, respectively. Pelphrey also played the lead role of Jason Derek Brown in the true-crime film American Murderer.

Krysten Ritter as Sherry Cleckler

Candy could not have escaped this scary ordeal without the support of the few who stood by her despite everything. One such character who fans will see throughout the series is Sherry Cleckler. Sherry was previously Candy's business partner, and the two of them founded The Cover Girls, a decorating firm. She later became one of Candy's most ardent supporters and confidantes. Breaking Bad star Krysten Ritter will portray Sherry and accompany Candy through the trials. Ritter is also a Marvel alum, having played the intriguing title character in Marvel's Jessica Jones, one of the darkest Marvel shows.

Keir Gilchrist as Ron Adams

Candy was a regular at the Methodist Church of Lucas, where she gained a lot of friends and acquaintances. Pastor Ron Adams is one such friend that viewers will often see. Ron Adams will be played by Keir Gilchrist, who is known for his role as Marshall Gregson on the Showtime comedy-drama United States of Tara. He is also the leading man of Netflix’s coming-of-age comedy series Atypical. Gilchrist was last seen in the 2021 film An Intrusion, and is currently set to appear in two more films: The Featherweight and Freaky Tales.

Joining the above main cast in recurring roles are Olivia Grace Applegate (Euphoria: Trouble Don't Last Always) as Carol Crowder, Fabiola Andújar as Mary Adams, Elizabeth Marvel (The District) as Jackie Ponder, Kira Pozehl (American Crime) as Elaine Williams, and Ryan Murphy as Collins County Sheriff. Among the child stars is Amelie Dallimore, who will portray Candy and Pat's daughter Jenny Montgomery, and Harper Heath, who will play Betty and Allan's daughter Alisa Gore.