We finally have our first look at Love & Death, arguably one of the buzziest limited series of 2022, and they were definitely worth the wait. The HBO Max series stars Elizabeth Olsen and centers around the true crime story of Candy Montgomery, who murdered a friend in 1980 with an ax.

The show is expected to be released in 2022 as filming continues in Kyle, Texas. The recently-released photos showcase Olsen’s turn as the Texas housewife, singing in her church’s choir and dining at an outdoor restaurant with an unknown partner.

The rest of this miniseries’ cast is stacked. Joining Olsen to recount this harrowing story are Lily Rabe, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Fugit. Rabe will portray murder victim Betty Gore, with Plemons playing Betty’s husband Allan, whose affair with Candy sets off a dangerous chain of events. Fugit will portray Candy’s husband Pat. Krysten Ritter, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, and Tom Pelphrey also star in the upcoming series.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: Steve Carell to Star in ‘The Patient’ Limited Series About a Therapist Trying to Cure a Serial Killer

David E. Kelley serves as writer and executive producer on the project, with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari also producing through their banner Blossom Films. Lesli Linka Glatter serves as producer and also directed multiple episodes of the limited series. The series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, who is more widely known as horror host Joe Bob Briggs.

If this premise sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because this isn’t the only project about Candy Montgomery currently in the works. Hulu is also working on a limited series titled Candy surrounding the infamous murder. Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey will be taking on Candy and Betty’s roles respectively. Biel replaces Elisabeth Moss, who dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Robin Veith and Nick Antosca co-created this series, while Michael Uppendahl is directing the show’s pilot.

Love & Death is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2022.

KEEP READING: The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Tender Bar' Trailer Reveals a Strong Performance From Ben Affleck Affleck portrays the uncle of Tye Sheridan's character in the latest George Clooney picture.

Read Next