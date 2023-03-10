Gone are the days when Elizabeth Olsen starring in a nostalgic suburban drama meant magic spells and explosive fights, as the actress will play a real life person accused of committing an axe murder in the upcoming HBO Max limited series, Love and Death. This morning, the studio released a poster featuring the actress front and center, with a determined look that sets the tone for the production. The image is a part of the miniseries' promotional campaign that is about to raise its intensity, as the show is scheduled to premiere on April 27.

In Love and Death, Olsen is set to play Candy Montgomery, a woman who lived with her husband in Collin County, Texas, back in the late 1970s. The couple regularly attended the town's events related to the Methodist Church of Lucas, where they met plenty of local people. Montgomery proceeded to befriend Allan Gore, a middle school teacher who also attended the Church's events, and their friendship led to an affair. The situation escalated until the point where Allan's wife, Betty, was violently murdered with an axe by Montgomery, who claimed that she did it as an act of self-defense.

In HBO Max's adaptation of the case, Jesse Plemmons is set to play Allan Gore, Patrick Fugit will portray Pat Montgomery and Lily Rabe will play Betty Gore. Leslie Linka Glatter was in charge of directing the screenplays written by David E. Kelly, in the miniseries that is set to run for seven episodes. A first trailer for Love and Death gave audiences their first look at the re-telling of the horrifying murder, establishing the premise of the narrative that led to the crime. Judging by the trailer, the show will focus primarily on the affair between Candy and Allan, before leaning into the more sinister nature of what actually happened.

Image via HBO Max

What's Next for Elizabeth Olsen?

Love and Death marks the final project on Elizabeth Olsen's current schedule, meaning that, after the HBO Max miniseries is released, it is unknown when or where the actress will be seen next. During the last few years of her career, Olsen has gained increased popularity due to her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the fate of the character is left openly vague, giving the actress the possibility of returning in projects such as the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or the Agatha: Coven of Chaos television series.