The saga of true-crime installments lives on with yet another chilling investigation on the horizon. Coming up next is the limited series Love & Death, which recounts Betty Gore's (Lily Rabe) gruesome murder. The killer was none other than her neighbor and friend Candy Montgomery (Elizabeth Olsen), who was having an affair with Gore's husband at the time. The limited series will be based on John Bloom and Jim Atkinson's book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as a few articles that were published in the Texas Monthly regarding the case. Since the upcoming series might be of interest to true-crime fans searching for a new recommendation, here is a breakdown of all the information that we know so far about the project.

When and Where Is Love & Death Releasing?

It is only a matter of months before Love & Death comes out. The first three episodes of the limited series will drop on HBO Max on April 27. The remainder of them will be released every week until May 25, which is a common rollout schedule for many titles within the streaming service. HBO Max has many crime shows under their belt, including Mare of Easttown, The Undoing, and The Staircase. Since Love & Death is an original HBO Max title, you must have a subscription to the streaming service to watch all the episodes. For the basic plan that includes ads, the cost lands at $9.99 per month. If you prefer to exclude the ads from your plan, so you can watch exclusive TV shows and films without interruptions, the cost would be $15.99 per month.

Watch the Trailer for Love & Death

An official full-length trailer hasn't come out yet, but HBO Max released a teaser on February 16, hinting at what we can anticipate from this true-crime adaptation. It starts with Candy being the typical housewife, doing household chores, setting up the dinner table, and taking care of the children. Yet, she doesn't feel there has been any payback for all that she does at home. To amend the void in her life, she approaches Allan Gore (played by Jesse Plemons) at a Sunday service about them having an affair. During the rest of the teaser, there are shots of the two meeting in hotel rooms and going on rides at the fair. They seem happy, but Candy can't help but look nervous whenever she sees him with his family across the street. In the end, a murder takes place and given that Candy's face and hands are filled with blood stains, she is the primary suspect in the case.

What Is the Plot of Love & Death?

Here is HBO Max's brief synopsis:

"Two church going couples enjoying small town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe."

Given that this is an onscreen adaptation of a true story, here are a few details you should know about what happened. Before Candy murdered Betty, the two had a friendship and lived right across from one another. That is until Candy started to harbor feelings for Betty's husband, Allan, and initiated an extramarital affair with him. The relationship began after she became unfulfilled with the demands of her life as a housewife and mother. The more the couple grew closer together, the more Candy and Betty's friendship turned sour. On June 13, 1980, when Allen was out of town for a business trip, his wife was found dead after being stabbed 41 times with an ax. Since Candy was the last person who saw Betty alive, she became the primary suspect in the murder investigation and was summoned to court for a trial. Yet, the verdict played in her favor when she was found not guilty of the crime, after pledging that she had killed Betty in self-defense. In her statement, the housewife said that Betty had found out about her affair with Allan and proceeded to attack her in fury, so that was why she was forced to counteract.

Who's In the Cast of Love & Death?

After Barbara Hershey (A Killing in a Small Town) and Jessica Biel (Candy) took turns playing the housewife turned murderer, Elizabeth Olsen will portray Candy in the HBO Max series. This is a very different character from her previous well-known role as Wanda in the MCU. Her performance in the Disney + series WandaVision lead the actress to get nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award. Joining the ensemble as Betty Gore is Lily Rabe, most known for her work in Ryan Murphy's anthology series American Horror Story and her prior collaborations with HBO in The Undoing and The Wizard of Lies. Jesse Plemons will play Allan Gore in Love & Death and the two-time Emmy nominee was recently involved in The Power of Dog, a Netflix western drama with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst as the leads which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Other names that will be part of the cast are Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) as Ron Adams, Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) as Sherry Cleckler, Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout) as Noel Holmes, Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous) as Candy's husband Pat Montgomery, Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) as Don Crowder, Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) as Bertha Pomeroy, Brian d'Arcy James (Spotlight) as Richard Garlington, Mackenzie Astin (The Magicians) as Tom O'Connell, Bruce McGill (Reacher) as Judge Tom Ryan, and newcomer Fabiola Andújar as Mary Adams.

Who's Making Love & Death?

David E. Kelley, writer, and creator of another HBO installment Big Little Lies, will present his spin on the shocking story of an affair with a tragic ending. He is also an executive producer of the true-crime drama. Leslie Linka Glatter directed the first four and final episodes of the series and here are what she had to say about the project in an interview with Vanity Fair:

“This is about women and men in this period—they did everything right. They got married at 20, had kids. [Candy’s husband] Pat was a wonderful supporter and scientist. They moved to the suburbs. They built their dream house. Then why do you feel so profoundly empty inside? Why is there a hole in your heart and psyche a mile wide? She makes a horrible choice how to fill that void.”

Lionsgate is a co-producer of the series, while Blossom Films (Nicole Kidman and Per Saari), Texas Monthly (Scott Brown and Megan Credyt), Matthew Tinker, Helen Verno, and Michael Klick are executive producers.