HBO Max has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming true crime limited series, Love & Death, its own take on the infamous true-crime story of Wylie, Texas housewife Candy Montgomery and how she came to murder her friend Betty Gore after getting involved in an extramarital affair with her husband. Last year, Hulu gave the story the limited series treatment to great acclaim and now, HBO Max is now looking to achieve the same feat with its own iteration of the story. If the new trailer is anything to go by, then audiences are in for another enthralling telling of a story that continues to grasp the attention of many. In addition to debuting the trailer, HBO Max has announced that the series will debut on its platform this spring on April 27.

According to the official logline from HBO Max, Love & Death "tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life… until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe." MCU heartthrob Elizabeth Olsen plays Candy Montgomery who remains despised by many for her acts despite being declared innocent of the crime by a court in Texas after she pled self-defense. Love & Death will be examining the events leading up to Betty's killing from Candy's perspective beginning with how she came to find herself in an extramarital affair.

The trailer suggests that much of the show's focus will be on Candy's illicit relationship with Allan, played by Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog). The trailer opens with an embittered Candy complaining about dissatisfaction with her marriage despite doing all that is required of a wife. Fed up with her loveless marriage, she is seen formally declaring her feelings to Allan and proposing that they begin an affair, Allan is showcased as being initially hesitant but eventually agrees to the offer as subsequent scenes show them enjoying what seems to have been the early blissful times of their affair. Also starring in the show is Patrick Fugit (Babylon) as Candy's husband, Pat, and Lily Rabe as Betty. The cast is fleshed out by Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel.

Image via HBO Max

Love & Death is inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” as well as a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II). David E. Kelley wrote the series and equally serves as one of its executive producers alongside, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno. Glatter also directs the first four and final episodes.

Love & Death will include a total of 7 episodes with 3 episodes to debut the same day on Thursday, April 27 followed by one episode weekly through May 25. Check out the trailer below: