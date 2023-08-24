The Big Picture Gunplay's violent behavior towards his wife resulted in his arrest and domestic violence allegations, including holding a gun to her chest.

Vonshae had been planning to divorce Gunplay before the incident, citing his substance abuse and drinking problem as contributing factors.

The response to Vonshae's account of the events and her decision to press charges highlights the problem of misogynoir, with some fans attacking and blaming her instead of holding Gunplay accountable.

Gunplay now has another issue thanks to his bad behavior, his wife is leaving him. Vonshae recently shared via social media that she has been planning to leave the rapper since June. His alleged violence against her and their 6-month-old daughter has likely cemented that decision. Now, thanks to a viral video, Vonshae is also facing a barrage of misogynoir from internet trolls. TW: Descriptions of domestic violence.

‘LAHHMIA’ Gunplay’s Violent Response To His Wife Landed Him In Jail

Image via Vh1

This week’s episode of Love and Hip Hop: Miami began with a disclaimer regarding Gunplay’s recent arrest and domestic violence allegations. Earlier this week, the rapper was arrested after he allegedly held a gun to his wife Vonshae’s chest. The rapper had been drinking profusely when Vonshae asked him to turn the volume down on his Xbox to not disturb their infant child. Gunplay did not want to comply with her request, and upon more persistence from her, began throwing glass at her. Vonshae had to shield their daughter from the flying glass with her own body. He then grabbed an AK-47 and held it to her chest while she held their daughter, and said, “I will blow your s--- back!” Vonshae shared with police that Gunplay, whose name is Richard Morales, attempted to trap her in the apartment. He also tried to pull their daughter out of her arms by the baby’s head and neck, which could have fatally injured the 6-month-old. Vonshae and the baby were thankfully able to escape, and her parents called the authorities. Gunplay was arrested later that evening.

‘LAHHMIA’ Vonshae Had Been Planning to Divorce Gunplay Prior to the Incident

Image via VH1

Vonshae issued a statement via social media after Gunplay’s arrest, which stated,

“I just want everyone to know that my daughter and I are safe. My daughter[‘s] safety is my first priority. Unfortunately Richard is back using and developed a bad drinking problem. I have done everything in my power to help him and love him. This is a demon he has to overcome on his own.”

A video recently began circulating that showed Gunplay playing Call of Duty on his Xbox, while Vonshae asks him to turn his phone off, and he becomes visibly upset with her. Gunplay fans believed this video to be evidence that support the idea of him being innocent, leading to bullying and threats on her social media posts. Today, Vonshae fired back at the social media trolls, sharing,

“This entire situation is sickening….. that live you guys are trying to use as the event is FALSE. That is his studio in our laundry room. Two entire different situations and events. The video game is in our bedroom. Tensions[have] been high in the house, I’ve been fed up with a lot of stuff. I was already looking for a divorce in June.”

The photo that accompanied this statement showed a phone that showed alleged texts between Gunplay and his lawyer. In the photo a series of texts say, “Greico. My brother. I may need a bond out.” The text was sent the same night of his arrest. Vonshae explained the photo further in the post, saying,

“Do you guys understand how unhinged he was to break a porcelain sink after I left!!!! If he didn’t do anything and I’m “exaggerating” why the hell did he reach out to a lawyer asking for a bond in the midst of all this drama? That’s a innocent person? He in jail contacting my friends and family trying to have me drop the charges. Now he in jail having HIS friends talk to me and about me online CRAZY.”

‘LAHHMIA’ The Response to Vonshae Is Indicative of a Larger Problem - Misogynoir

Image via VH1

The issue is a classic case of misogynoir, and brings many similarities to when rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot by her then boyfriend, Tory Lanez. Misogynoir is defined as, “dislike of, contempt for, or ingrained prejudice against Black women.” When there are high profiled cases of assault against Black women, there is often more animosity toward the alleged victim than to the alleged perpetrators. Lanez and his small number of fans indulged in a smear campaign that insisted that Megan was lying. A court of law and many pieces of evidence proved that this was not the case. When it comes to fans and their favorites having domestic abuse allegations against them, they always attack the victim, with or without evidence to back up their attacks. An interview on NPR elaborated on this problem, with a focus on Megan Thee Stallion’s case as an example. In it, “Misogynoir Transformed" author Moya Bailey says,

“There is a way that we think that Black women are supposed to be strong and that they are supposed to just endure the violence and harmful language that's thrown at them. But we can see that, even with these three major celebrities, three Black women who are in positions of power, and have a lot of media in support of them in some ways, we're still seeing this impact of misogynoir.”

This statement aligns with a lot of the comments being posted to Vonshae’s posts in the past several days. One comment said,

“Why would you put your child’s father in jail. And you clearly see he needs help.. what is putting him in jail gonna solve ?! Maybe help him seek help not charges!! We all know your going to end up taking him back so all this was UNNECESSARY”

Another comment from a different user said,

“Baby, you BEEN knew this about him but you chose to ignore the signs. You’re calling him out on his demons but at the same time enabling him because you would drink with him. And wasn’t you also defending him at the club when he pushed you out the way???”

It’s unfortunate that Vonshae, who is the alleged victim in this case, has to now defend herself against fans against the insidiousness of misogynoir. And it isn’t just men responding to her this way. In fact, the two aforementioned comments appear to be from Black women, which proves that this is a much deeper problem on the whole. Vonshae is doing what she can to protect herself, and ended the post in her defense with this,

“I hope the justice system doesn’t fail another black woman and child. If they do, he still will NEVER be able to be around me or my child. It doesn’t matter however y’all spin it. Pulling a gun out on your family and then choking a child in the midst is UNACCEPTABLE.”

This may be “just” another high profile case of domestic violence, but it is tied to a much deeper and larger issue.