Adizia Benson aka Bambi from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has just admitted to dating her now ex-husband, rapper Lil Scrappy, while he was still engaged to another woman, the mother of his first child, Erica Dixon! Fans of the show have been following the former couple’s relationship since season 3. But it’s only now that Bambi is opening up about how they got together in the first place.

In an interview with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, the reality star talked about how she and Scrappy have been "messing around" with each other since Season 1. Scrappy and Dixon share a daughter named Emani and the initial seasons revolved around the two of them trying to co-parent her. In the middle of it all, Scrappy and Erica Dixon ended up getting engaged. Dixon has long accused Bambi of being a "side chick," which she denied. But per her own admission, she was with Scrappy on the side as there was a relationship overlap.

Now, Bambi has revealed that during this time, the rapper would call her during or after filming, trying to develop a relationship with her. According to Bambi, Scrappy would tell her he was only with Dixon for the show to help her earn money. Bambi also claimed that Scrappy had gotten intimate with her, whilst he was still engaged.

Bambi Revealed That Scrappy Was the One Who Introduced Her to the Producers of the Show

Scrappy proposed to Dixon at the Love & Hip Hop Reunion in 2011. However, the grand gesture was followed by some drama involving Shay “Buckee” Johnson, whom Scrappy was reportedly dating behind Erica’s back. But after Bambi’s interview, it’s evident that Johnson and Dixon weren’t the only women in his life back then.

Bambi reports being extremely confused because, after all this, Scrappy would invite her to come and hang out with him after his scenes. During that time, they started developing a mutual attraction for each other. Ultimately, he introduced her to producers Mona Scott-Young and Stefan Springman, asking them to bring her on as a cast member.

According to Bambi, the rapper kept denying that he was with Erica, but she had her suspicions. Since the two of them weren’t exclusive until Erica and Scrappy officially broke things off, Bambi was also involved with rapper and record producer Benzino. However, after Scrappy and Erica’s highly publicized breakup in 2014, the rapper finally made it official with Bambi. After a few more ups and downs, Scrappy proposed to Bambi in the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 5 finale. Sadly, though, the couple called it quits in 2023 after three children and six years together.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is available to stream on Paramount Plus. The 11th installment of the show is currently underway with Episode 31 scheduled for release on April 23, 2024.

