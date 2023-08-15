The Big Picture Trick Daddy's decision to remove his gold teeth signals a significant shift in his focus on his health, which is a major change for him.

Love & Hip Hop Miami is back and so is all the drama. There's new relationships, gambling “problems”, and no more gold teeth. The latter, frankly, feels like the most significant shift in the season premiere. Trick Daddy is shown removing his gold teeth. His signature grill has been his staple and it’s a big shift for him, as he said he is focusing on his health. Safaree Samuels arrives at the appointment and is ready to bring his talents to yet another Love and Hip Hop franchise. Immediately the conversation goes to whether or not he’s in a relationship with Amara La Negra, and he plays coy. Trick Daddy, along with everybody else, knows that there is something going on. Safaree insists that they are simply good friends.

‘LAHHM’ Suki With the Good Coochie Is Classy Now, Y’all

The ratchet queen, Sukihana, is here to stay. But wait, she’s not ratchet anymore! Is this the Pan-African side effect of her trip to the African continent? According to her, yes. Sukihana is determined to change her image with the hopes of becoming a serious artist. She is serious about it, but it’s clear that nobody wants to believe her. She goes on a press tour in NYC, and all anyone wants to ask her about is her Twitter announcement that she doesn’t want to be ghetto anymore. Which is fair, because Suki’s brand was built upon lewd lyrics and a banjee attitude, so the sudden shift to classy is confusing to everyone. Suki is annoyed by all the questioning because she made an announcement about becoming classy, and everyone should be on board, right? It’s easy to see that her unrealistic expectations are going to be a problem for her in every upcoming avenue. Best of luck with that, Suki.

‘LAHHM’ Relationship Troubles Are On the Horizon For This Always Troubled Couple

Meanwhile, in Vegas, Brandy’s brother Ray J is dropping the kids off with his mother-in-law before heading to the event Trick Daddy (and his new pearly whites) is hosting. Ray is concerned about Princess Love’s poker habit. He feels she is spending way too much time at the casino, as is shown by his inability to get in touch with her as he heads to drop the kids off. He continues to discuss this with Trick Daddy at the event, sharing that he feels things were much better for their relationship in Miami. They were finally able to build a kind of foundation in their marriage, and the hope was that moving to Vegas and being closer to her mother would enhance things. With Princess’s newfound passion for poker, the opposite is happening. Ray J discloses that she has lost $1.2 million since she began playing poker. Things come to a head when Ray leaves the event close to midnight and still can’t get in contact with her. He finds her at one of her favorite casino’s, and while she acts happy to see him, she is clearly annoyed that he is interrupting her game when she’s winning. He complains about her not being present in their relationship. She feels like he’s being a hypocrite, because he had been absent for the majority of their relationship, which is clearly a nod to his many infidelities. He wants to move back to Miami, and she wants to stay in Vegas to compete in poker tournaments.

Meanwhile, Trina, who is screening her fantastic Tiny Desk Concert, divulges that she is now single and ready to focus solely on herself. Amara also shares that she is now single, having ended her engagement to the father of her children, Allan. She felt Allan was choosing to stay in the Dominican Republic rather than coming to the US to be with his family. With that relationship complete, she is now seeking greener pastures. Like everyone else, Bobby Lytes is worried that she and Safaree are more than just friends. She insists that they are, and that there’s nothing more to it.

Obviously, this is a lie, because soon viewers become privy to a quiet tender tongue-down moment between Amara and Safaree. Amara wants to share her concerns with him, since Bobby and others have come to her warning her against being with Safaree. She doesn’t want to be hurt again, as she is feeling very vulnerable after things ended with Allan. Safaree, who is literally the worst person to jump into a relationship with in such a vulnerable state, feels that he is misunderstood. He is not the person everyone thinks he is, and this statement is promptly followed by a quick montage of him being the person that everyone thinks he is. They decide its time for them to come out with their relationship, and plan to do it at her daughter’s birthday party.

‘LAHHM’ Sukihana vs. Bobby Lytes

Sukihana is excited to debut her new classy lady personality with the premiere of her music video for “Casamigos”. Bobby Lytes shows up, fresh off of a conversation with Miami Tip to try to understand her decision making behind the new personality. How can one go from letting a man walk her like a dog, to sophisticated within the span of a few months? He approaches her with this and becomes immediately heated. How dare he not support her in this drastic career shift she’s making? Bobby really did come to her as a friend, and frankly, he’s right. She has not given enough time to transition from her current image to the image she wants. She doesn’t have enough of a base or repertoire to do that. But she thinks it will work for her, and will defend this idea to the death. She does what any classy lady would do, and begins a screaming match with Bobby, getting him to leave her event. Best of luck with that, girl.

There is clearly going to be a lot of drama in the relationship department this season. Between Ray J and Princess with the budding (but likely doomed) relationship between Safaree and Amara. However, the most interesting thing happening is Sukihana’s Pygmalion scenario. It’s not easy for someone to change their persona in the public; especially someone whose career is just starting out.