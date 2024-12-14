Remy Ma and Papoose are no more, and the stars of Love & Hip Hop are reacting to the separation. News of their split has been messy from the start. Ma accused Papoose of cheating with boxer Claressa Shields. Shields is currently in the news, as a film about her life titled The Fire Inside will be released soon. Ma is attacking her for sleeping with Papoose and having a relationship with him. Papoose allegedly fell asleep on the phone with Shields while in Ma's home, which Papoose apparently refuses to leave.

For fans of Love & Hip Hop, stars like Kirk Frost have started commenting on the split. Frost shared that he felt badly for Papoose, who allegedly stayed loyal to Ma while she was in prison. The couple, who had been together since 2004, were still together through the eight years that Ma was sentenced to prison back in 2008. She was found guilty of assault, weapons, and attempted coercion charges and, while in prison, released three separate mix tapes. Frost felt badly for Papoose, who stood by Remy Ma through it all, and was captured saying that women as a whole can't say things about men when Ma allegedly cheated on Papoose.

Lil Scrappy also commented on Ma and Papoose's break-up, saying, "It's hard, you've got to have the right person. If you ain't strong enough, you'll probably never do it again." Scrappy was married to Adi "Bambi" Benson from 2017 until the couple broke up in 2023. Scrappy went on to say in a video that if you have the right person, life's problems will just be the normal ups and downs of living. However, if you're with the wrong person, it will feel so much worse. Fans in the comments pointed out that Scrappy was the last person who should be giving relationship advice.

Remy Ma and Papoose Drama Continues

(VH1)

In the midst of their break-up, Papoose has now started calling Ma a narcissist. He wrote on Instagram, “Sad to say that Remy Ma is a narcissist. She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim. I have requested a divorce numerous times. She rather clout chase on social media than handle this like civilized adults. I did not wanna do the social media foolishness. For the sake of my six-year-old baby. She has to go to school. As you can see I remained quiet through this all.” Eazy The Block Captain, who Ma has been accused of cheating with, revealed that Papoose knew about their relationship for the last two years and is only now acting shocked by it.

Love & Hip Hop is available to stream on VH1.

