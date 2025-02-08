50 Shades of Grey was a cultural phenomenon that shaped the way people generally perceive the world of BDSM, and to some extent, even erotic fiction. Ever since Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) signed that contract, the kink has been viewed through an intense, serious and deeply salacious lens, and certainly has never been associated with the whimsy of a rom-com. While BDSM can be all these things, a 2022 Netflix Korean drama breaks the boundaries between this erotic world and the more wholesome one of romance, making the kink far more accessible than it usually is. Love and Leashes delivers us an innocent platform for us to learn about BDSM in the context of a tender love story, redefining the way erotica and romance can be handled on the screen.

'Love and Leashes' Combats Prejudices Against Kinks

Love and Leashes sets up the beginning of a typical on-screen office romance, where an ostracized, ambitious and confident worker, Ji-woo (Seohyun), meets the soft-spoken, likable, newly transferred senior, Ji-hoo (Lee Jun-young). Due to their similar names, Ji-woo accidentally receives one of Ji-hoo's packages and opens it to find a BDSM collar (why he sends this order to his office is beyond us though). Although she promises not to say anything about it, Ji-hoo is wracked with anxiety about his deep-seated secret being exposed. However, curiosity soon takes over each of them, and Ji-hoo introduces Ji-woo to the world of BDSM, where they eventually enter a dominant-submissive contract.

Immediately, the film broaches the subject in an approachable way, with Ji-woo scouring the internet on BDSM definitions and how to be a good partner — a relatable step we could all do. But it takes it further by acknowledging that everyone has their individual preferences, with the two exploring what suits their dynamics. Love and Leashes tenderly goes through the trust-building process and exploration phase, while also hammering home the idea of safety and after-care. It truly captures the heart of the relationship, where two people genuinely care about each other's experience and health. The film also addresses the stereotype of kinks being a direct manifestation of childhood trauma, and while in some cases it can be true, it is not the kink that requires therapy but the trauma itself, re-iterating that BDSM when performed safely is simply a preference like anything else.

In its pursuit of combating the kink's label of "perverse," Love and Leashes also breaks down heteronormative values with a refreshing female-dom and male-sub dynamic. Most significantly, it stresses that the roles are simply a form of play that can enter the bedroom or lifestyle, but that if a romance blossoms between the two, it must be on equal grounds. A provoking contrast of rapists masquerading as doms is used, dismantling the prejudice that consent isn't a key part of BDSM while also humanizing the characters, reminding us that their safety can be jeopardized too.

Erotica and Romance Are Balanced in 'Love and Leashes'