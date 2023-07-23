The Big Picture Brandon's manipulation tactics are working as he successfully isolates Russell and Kolby, creating an "Us vs. Them" scenario.

Anthony's "Man's Movement" project needs a re-brand to avoid being misconstrued as a toxic masculinity group.

Brandon's smear campaign against Kolby is working, creating a new enemy for Kristina and causing division within the group.

The true drama has officially begun within the LAMDT crew. Brandon called Kolby a, “Kolby-cat”, and Russell was clearly not pleased by him insulting his wife. Anthony and LaToya make attempts to diffuse this situation, but the lines have officially been drawn on the OWN reality series.

‘LAMDT’: Kristina and Brandon vs. The World

Image via OWN

Brandon is killing it in the villain game. Under the guise of protecting his wife, he has made Kolby her enemy, which works out perfectly for him since she was the one who spilled the beans about his new artist during the failed anniversary dinner. Has he had it out for Kolby and Russell since then? From what we’ve seen, absolutely. He was quick to plant the seeds of doubt in Kristina’s mind in the first two episodes. He was in the dog house, and now he is making himself the hero in this situation. That’s what true villains do; they sow the seeds of discontent and watch them bloom. And thanks to his efforts, he has now isolated them both as a couple, creating an “Us vs. Them” scenario that Kristina has naturally given in to. Why? Because she loves him, and because he has framed this as his way of “protecting”, she is inclined to listen to and believe him. But it isn’t protection. It’s a narcissistic manipulation tactic. Narcissists do not like being held accountable for their bad behavior, so there are multiple techniques they use to make sure this doesn’t happen. This tactic is called a “smear campaign”. Author and psychologist Shahida Arabi explains this tactic in an article for Thought Catalog. In it she states, "When toxic types can't control the way you see yourself, they start to control how others see you; they play the martyr while you're labeled the toxic one. A smear campaign is a preemptive strike to sabotage your reputation and slander your name." In this instance he has created a new enemy for Kristina, by accusing Kolby, who clearly looked up to Kristina, of trying to copy her and replace her in the influencer world. And unfortunately, his smear campaign is working. The Thompson’s did their absolute best to diffuse the situation, but there was no hope. LaToya saw exactly what Brandon was doing, and it makes absolute sense that she and Anthony no longer trust him.

RELATED 'Love & Marriage: Detroit's Kristina & Brandon Are a Carbon Copy of 'Huntsville's' Melody & Martell

The Man’s Movement Meeting

Image via OWN

First and foremost, it must be said that Anthony’s “Man’s Movement” project needs a re-brand. Because as it stands right now, it sounds like another toxic masculinity group based on the name, but when he actually explains what it is, it sounds like a good idea. His premise about uplifting young Black men in their area and giving them the help they need to set goals and succeed, that is a good thing! Please re-brand, because as it stands now, it is very easy to be misconstrued.

Back to the topic at hand. Anthony requested that Russell and Brandon join the meeting to prepare for the Man’s Movement’s first event. Brandon, ever the messy and manipulative one, walked in wearing a shirt that consisted of nothing but Kristina’s face, which was naturally a signal that he was ready to mess. The meeting was going well, with the other men and business leaders discussing the uplifting aspects of the event, but Brandon was confused. Nothing that was being said was confusing, but Brandon claimed it was. He was probably confused because it was an event that was not centered around him. After the meeting ends Anthony asks Brandon and Russell to stay behind to hash things out. Bravo stayed because he sensed the drama and wanted the tea. At least, that’s why it seems like he stayed, as he was not involved at all with the roller skating rink fight. Anthony sits to act as mediator, and Russell says his piece. He essentially tells Brandon that if it weren’t for his faith as a Christian, he would have “broken every bone” in Brandon’s body for the way he insulted Kolby. Brandon unnecessarily insulted Kolby in a childish way, and her feelings were deeply hurt. Of course Russell’s protective instincts came out!

And while breaking every bone in his body would be awful, a good punch in the face might put things into perspective for Brandon. Please note, we are not condoning violence. Think of it more of a metaphorical punch in the face. There is a pretty famous quote from heavy-weight champion of the world, Mike Tyson, which says, “Everybody has a plan, until they get hit.” In an interview later, he expanded upon this quote, sharing, “If you’re good and your plan is working, somewhere during the duration of that, the outcome of that event you’re involved in, you’re going to get the wrath, the bad end of the stick. Let’s see how you deal with it. Normally people don’t deal with it that well.” Brandon’s plans are to intentionally demonize Kolby to make himself look better. The problem for Brandon is that everyone other than Kristina sees that. And his behaviors have immediate effects, as seen later in the episode.

Kolby’s 30th Birthday “Surprise” Party

Image via OWN

At the men’s meeting, Russell shares with Brandon that he and Kristina are uninvited to Kolby’s birthday party. It makes absolute sense too. Brandon and Kristina have fought or created drama at every group gathering in every episode of the show since it premiered. Anthony sees this and clearly understands why they are uninvited. Brandon and Kristina act like they don’t care about being uninvited anyway, but from the viewer's perspective it seems like they are fronting. It’s a good thing they were uninvited because the party was a clear success, outside Kolby fully knowing the party was happening and that it was not a surprise at all. But it was clear that Russell wanted to make her happy, and it was also clear that she saw and appreciated this fact. LaToya went to the party to show love and support and shared that she has shared her piece when it comes to Brandon and Kristina, and did not feel the need to meet with them, unlike her peace-making husband. Meanwhile, Anthony meets with Brandon and Kristina to try and hash things out, but in the process, lies about where LaToya is. This little fib is 100% going to blow something up later.