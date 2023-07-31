The Big Picture The confusion surrounding the showcase event has caused a rift between the Smiths and the Thompsons, with Anthony and Brandon at odds.

Russell's decision to enroll in divinity school and buy a gym without consulting his wife could have serious financial consequences for their family.

The bible study hosted by Russell aims to resolve the conflicts between the men, but tensions escalate when Brandon and Anthony have a heated exchange about the showcase and Brandon mentions Anthony's "Daddy's money".

Who else is confused by this showcase situation? It’s very unclear whose event it is. Initially, it seemed as if the event was for Anthony’s men’s group, but it’s actually Brandon’s? Clarity is much needed, as it makes a huge difference in the rift that has begun building between the Smiths and the Thompsons'. If it is a thing for Anthony’s men’s group, then Brandon is being a big baby about it. However, if it’s Brandon’s event and Anthony was helping with coordinating, then what Anthony is doing is extremely messed up. But which is it? Who does this event belong to? One has to wonder if the editors are intentionally making this confusing. Because it has been extremely confusing. But if there's one thing viewers quickly learned about this reality cast is that the drama is always in full effect.

The episode begins where it left off last week, with Anthony attempting to play peacemaker to smooth over the Kristina v. Kolby fight. His efforts are very much in vain, as Brandon and Kristina came in hot, specifically about the showcase. Anthony doesn’t trust Brandon because he launched a verbal attack on Kolby at the roller skating rink, and he didn’t need to do all of that. Brandon feels slighted because the whole showcase has essentially been planned without him. The Smiths feel as if the Thompsons are “bandwagoning” with Kolby and Russell. It’s easy to see why they would think that, and given the blow up at the roller rink, the Smiths’ are very much still on edge. Needless to say, this meeting did not go well, and Kristina and Brandon make their exit pretty quickly.

Russell Might Ruin His Family Financially

Image via OWN

These men love talking about being “a man”. As “a man,” they need to be the leaders of their households. However, marriage, in theory, is supposed to be a partnership. Two people joining together to build a life together is what many believe marriage is about. But not Russell. That “manly” archaic way of thinking is rampant throughout the whole cast, but it’s showing itself the most in Kolby and Russell’s relationship. He insists that he is making decisions for his family as the head of the household. But what if he is making careless decisions that could hurt said household?

Russell seems like a very nice guy. He also seems to have good intentions, but the issue is that he is not listening to his wife, who is making some extremely valid points. First, Russell enrolled himself in divinity school, and unless he got a scholarship of some sort, that’s money leaving and not coming back into the household he is the head of. Now, he’s trying to buy a gym. Kolby shares the tidbit about him getting a degree in exercise science, so it makes sense that owning a gym would be appealing. However, starting a business costs money, and it takes a long time before that money comes back into the household he is head of. Russell wants to be a pastor that also owns a gym? Combining those two things at once seems… well, impossible. Kolby grew up as a pastor’s kid, and she knows firsthand how time-consuming running a church is. She shared very firmly that she doesn’t want that life, but he went on and made that decision without her anyway. He started talking about moving forward with a major deal, and she hasn’t seen the gym yet. Being a man does not mean bulldozing your ideas onto your family, especially when those threats could ruin said family’s finances. He should not buy that gym. It’s a bad idea. Here’s hoping he actually hears what Kolby has to say.

RELATED: ‘Love and Marriage Detroit': Another City, Another Cheater

'LAMDT' A.K.A. The Real House-husbands of Detroit

Image via OWN

Russell’s homework assignment for divinity school was to host a bible study, so it was the perfect time to gather the men to squash their manly issues as men should. Anthony, Brandon, and a friend of the house-husbands, Bravo, show up to get their manly bible study on. Russell and Brandon squash the “Kolbycat” issue pretty easily, with Brandon taking ownership of his error when he insulted Kolby, which we certainly give him props for. Russell then moved on to a new issue; Kristina called him stating that Anthony was saying disparaging things about Russell and Kolby to his publicist, Brittni. Anthony vehemently denies this and Russell believes him. Russell then moves on to the next bit of gossip, sharing that Kristina mentioned that Anthony told his publicist that he was surprised Kristina wanted to work with her, as Brandon told him he didn’t like Britni. Brandon was honestly confused by this, and denied that he ever said it. Anthony gets mad because he feels that Brandon is lying to his face, and he wants him to be a man and own it. Brandon insists he didn’t say that, and refuses to own up to it, because he didn’t do it. He then tells Anthony that he’s just using that as an excuse to cut him out of the showcase. Anthony, again, denies this. Both of the men are clearly frustrated, as men often can be, and the energy is tense. One or two words could pop the balloon of anger, and that’s precisely what happened next.

Brandon mentions something about Anthony using his, “Daddy’s money”, and Anthony becomes truly enraged. Soon he’s yelling, saying that Brandon’s “Star Factory” has yet to produce one star. It was an equally low, but accurate, blow. Brandon held his composure strongly throughout, which was smart, because it did make Anthony look unhinged by comparison. It is curious as to why that particular comment sent Anthony over the edge. Russell and Bravo in the meantime are clearly stunned by the escalation. Russell manages to calm the raging Anthony to get back having an actual conversation. Brandon also wants to defuse the situation, saying that if he did say something of that nature about Britni, it was out of context, and that it’s possible he could have said it but doesn’t remember. Anthony accepts this, and then the truth is revealed about the showcase; Bravo made all the decisions, not Anthony. Bravo says he thought that Brandon and Anthony weren’t speaking, and in an effort to ensure the showcase progressed on schedule, he made the decisions. That’s right! The showcase dispute was entirely Bravo’s fault. The men are finally able to come together, as men, and pray about it. Kudos to Russell for being able to actually facilitate a discussion that could have gone way worse.

Kolby v. Kristina

Image via OWN

Kristina asks Kolby to meet so they can discuss the collaboration situation in a calm manner. Kolby, however, was already annoyed that she had to break up her schedule to go out and meet her, so she came in pretty hot. In fact, as soon as Kristina says she wanted to talk face to clear things up, Kolby is infuriated. After all, Kristina should have called her back. Kristina responds saying she prefers to have conversations in person. She goes on to say that she has the right to decide when she wants to collaborate with someone, which is true. Unfortunately that was the last word she was able to get in, as Kolby’s anger reached a boiling point. She begins yelling about Kristina’s inability to pick up the phone and call her. Her incredibly emotional response seems odd, up until mid-way through her shouting. That’s when she mentions what seems to be the true trigger; the call Kristina made to Russell. To Kolby’s point, it is odd that Kristina was easily able to pick up the phone to spill some tea to Russell, but not to arrange a meeting with Kolby regarding the collaboration mix up. At the same moment, it probably would have been best to let Kristina finish speaking, so that they could have a real conversation about it. But it seems as if that’s not what Kolby actually wanted to do. Kristina is clearly fed up, and honestly, who could blame her? It’s one thing to get in a shouting match in front of friends at a private event; it’s entirely different when it’s in a public place. Kristina does her best to keep her composure, but that patience is clearly thin.

'LAMDT' Additional Thoughts On Episode 6

Image via OWN

A lot happened in this episode, so here are some additional thoughts: