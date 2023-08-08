The Big Picture Kristina and Kolby resolve their issues and agree to establish boundaries in their friendship, prioritizing their sisterhood.

This week's episode began with Kristina Smith and Kolby Harris still in the park. Kolby was still pretty heated, but the conversation managed to calm down, which allowed for the both of them to speak calmly and come to an understanding. And they did! Kristina continued to handle things in a professional manner, citing that they needed to create more boundaries as they are both influencer fish swimming in the same pond. They agree that their friendship is more important, and the sisterhood is saved yet again. At least for now.

‘LAMDT’ Brandon and Kristina Make Amends

Now that the drama with their friends has calmed slightly, Kristina and Brandon Smith go back to working on their marriage. They go out on a date and have a calm and rational conversation about their disagreements and issues within their marriage. Kristina mentions that Brandon was raised in such a way that he was allowed to do and say whatever he wanted with little to no consequence at all. And suddenly, everything about his behavior makes sense. And he even acknowledges that it is a problem, sharing that he doesn’t like being told what to do. The conversation is a pretty good one, with Brandon admitting that he needs to deal with the issues from his childhood that have followed him into adulthood. Is he going to pursue therapy? Please pursue therapy. Everyone needs therapy, and the stigma of it in the Black community certainly needs to be taken away. Continuing to have positive examples of this in the media we consume would certainly help.

‘LAMDT’ Brandon’s Star Factory Is Ignoring A Potential Major Star; His Own Wife

Anthony Thompson meets with music producer, Lyriq, in the hopes of getting him and Brandon to join forces. They are two people doing similar things, and Anthony feels like they’d be more successful if they were working together, but they aren’t. And why is that? Lyriq has an issue with Brandon that is somewhat unclear, and he insists Brandon has an issue with him as well. The next bit of information was what was surprising. Apparently Lyriq had worked with Kristina in the past as a singer. Who knew she could sing? Lyriq plays her sample for Anthony and her voice is quite lovely. It seems like Lyriq feels like Brandon isn’t supporting and uplifting the actual star that could put him on the map; his own wife. Anthony is shocked by this information too, and shares that she is better than anyone Brandon has represented to date. It also seems like Lyriq finds the fact that Brandon is not uplifting his wife’s potential career as a singer suspicious. And it does seem pretty odd. There is no way that Brandon doesn’t know Kristina can sing. Is it that she doesn’t want to pursue that career? It’s possible that she doesn’t, but given her business minded personality, this doesn’t seem likely. Is there more to this story? Probably, and hopefully we’ll get to see this continue to flesh out.

‘LAMDT’ Kristina’s Shut Up and Pray Brunch

Kristina’s event has finally arrived, so Kolby and LaToya Thompson ride together to it. During this ride, Kolby decides to share her side of the Kristina situation with her. It seems Kolby is still feeling a little salty about Kristina calling Russell to tell him Anthony was talking about them. LaToya is instantaneously heated by this news, as she knows Anthony did nothing of the sort. This seems like a calculated move on Kolby’s part. If things were truly hashed out she would never have mentioned anything to LaToya in the first place. Instead, Kolby chose to tell her right as they were on the way, which got LaToya upset. Why couldn’t she pick up the phone and call LaToya right after the conversation she had with Kristina?

Needless to say, when they arrived at the brunch, LaToya was on a mission. After all the pleasantries LaToya pulls Kristina to the side. Now, the “Brittni said this and Brittni said that” conversation is getting tiresome. What Kristina said sounds plausible, and from that perspective it doesn’t sound like Anthony said anything about Russell and Kolby to the publicist. It also sounds like Anthony only mentioned Brandon to her, not Kristina, so why is there so much confusion? It’s starting to sound like this is all Brittni’s fault. And thanks to Brittni the conversation between LaToya and Kristina goes way left, with neither of them really listening to each other. With all the misunderstanding between this group, it’s clear that this couples’ trip is going to be interesting. Will they all be able to understand each other, or will things just get worse? One can assume the latter, as this is TV, but none of this will be determined until next week’s episode.