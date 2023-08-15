The Big Picture LaToya's timing in bringing up her grievances with Kristina was wrong, as Kristina was hosting an event. LaToya was operating from emotion, not rationale.

The drama continues as the group addresses interpersonal issues during dinner. Brandon apologizes to Kolby, but the main issue revolves around Britni, the P.R. person.

The unresolved issues and conflicting information suggest a theory that Britni is intentionally creating conflict to raise her clients' profiles. The drama is becoming annoying and childish to watch.

The episode begins with LaToya and Kristina still not coming to any kind of resolution during her “Shut Up and Pray” brunch. Was LaToya wrong for coming to her at that particular time to air her grievances? Yes. It was not the time because Kristina was hosting a whole event, and that’s where her focus should have been. But Kolby got LaToya all heated on the way there, so it happened the way it happened. Kolby, who was the reason this heated conversation was happening in the first place, also managed to calm it down, saying this was a larger discussion for the full group, which it was. Kristina ends the conversation despite LaToya not wanting to, and honestly, good for her. LaToya was operating from a place of emotion and not rationale, and nothing was going to be resolved there.

The next day is the trip to wine country, and in addition to the main crew, Bravo and his wife Lakeita are also joining the trip, which is great considering they will be the most objective eyes within the group. They all are having a cute time; games on the bus, and it seems like it will be a good trip once all the drama is taken care of. And as they arrive and begin unpacking, the drama immediately becomes the thing at the top of their minds.

RELATED: Carlos King Promotes Toxic Masculinity on His Shows and Podcast Commentary

‘LAMDT’ and the Unresolved Resolutions

Image via OWN

Dinner time arrives at the house the couples are staying at, and it was time for all the interpersonal issues to be addressed. LaToya does a long-drawn-out intro before Brandon kicks off the conversation by apologizing to Kolby. Is this the same guy from the beginning of the season? He’s definitely made a change that he is hopefully able to maintain. It’s very mature, and even though Kolby is wary, she accepts his apology. The next issue is the main issue: Britni the P.R. person. Did Brandon say that he doesn’t like her? Did Anthony mention the Harris’s to her? The conversation begins with everyone pointing the blame elsewhere, and finally Bravo says what the viewers are all probably thinking; Britni is at the center of all of this. She was the one communicating all of this alleged info, and Anthony decides to call her up. They do, and after he hangs up it seems as if the issues are resolved. No, Anthony did not mention the Harris’s, yes he did mention Brandon not liking Britni, and no, he did not mention Kristina.

But the issues weren’t actually resolved, because now Kristina feels that she’s been lied on, and the math isn’t mathing. And everyone, outside of the Thompsons, seems to feel that way as well. There is a missing piece to this puzzle, and as a viewer, one could come up with a very simple theory that would make everything make sense. More on that theory later. For now, Brandon and Kristina are still upset because Anthony insists Brandon said he didn’t like Britni, and Brandon insists he didn’t. It’s all becoming pretty annoying, to be honest. It feels like watching a bunch of grown adults acting like 6th graders. It’s childish and dull to watch.

‘LAMDT’ Nonsense Drama For Ratings Does Not Good Television Make

Image via OWN

What is that theory mentioned earlier regarding the rumors at the P.R. lady, Britni? It’s a simple one: Britni is doing her job. That’s the theory. She is a P.R. professional who wants her clients to be in the limelight, and given that her current client and her future client are both on a TV series, why not create some conflict to raise both their profiles? It makes everything make sense. The information and excuses aren’t lining up because they are fabricated. Period. It sounds like a conspiracy theory, and only time will tell as to what’s true and what isn’t true. One thing is sure; all of this is annoying.

The episode ends with Anthony and his excellent timing informing Brandon about Lyriq for the godforsaken showcase fans keep having to hear about. We do learn why Brandon doesn’t like Lyriq, and it’s a pretty valid reason. Lyriq is allegedly stealing talent from Brandon. And after hearing this, Anthony should have heard him out. Instead decided to say essentially that Brandon’s feelings did not matter, and that it’s his show and he’s going to do what he wants.

Are the viewers in for more elementary school drama? It’s starting to seem like it. Things are beginning to feel stale in this Love and Marriage franchise, and something needs to change, as its already low viewership seems to be steadily dropping.