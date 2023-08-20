The Big Picture The Man's Movement event was poorly planned and a failure, with no signage, seating, or informative collateral. It seemed like a bit of a bust.

Brandon's strained relationship with his mother explains his callousness and shady behavior. His mother's lack of love and emotional support affected him deeply.

This episode focused on real issues rather than high school drama. Brandon is actively working to improve himself and his relationship with his wife.

On Love & Marriage Detroit, we pick up, as usual, where we left off last week, which is with the men on the beach getting into yet another heated discussion about the showcase, because it’s always about the showcase. Anthony gets into Brandon’s face insisting that he has no beef with him, and that he just wants all Black men to win. Here’s the thing, Anthony did not give Brandon the opportunity to explain his relationship with Lyriq further. Anthony is so stuck in the idea of Brandon being the opposition that he didn’t even bother to say they should sit down and talk about it a little more. In fact, the only person’s opinion he has heard is Lyriq’s. Anthony is starting to seem a little hardheaded, and this won’t be the only instance of this episode.

The girls, meanwhile, are having a lovely time on the boat, and arrive back on the beach to a very awkward group of men. The group heads back for a final dinner to close out their vacation, and after a discussion with Brandon about the Lyriq situation, Kristina brings out her “Situations” box, which she says is a good conversation starter, but it seems like she wants some real discussions to happen. Thankfully for everyone, the game keeps things light, and when the ladies head outside to have their own fireside chat, Kristina addresses the issue between her and LaToya. LaToya responds in a very political way, and to be fair, it did come off a little condescending. Kristina had a right to take it with a grain of salt. Kolby and Lakeita do come in for the save, saying that everything needs to be squashed, so they can all move forward in a "sisterly" manner. They agree, and for now, everything is settled. For now.

‘LAMDT’ Anthony’s Movement Is Small and Disorganized

Since the beginning of the season viewers have been hearing non-stop about Anthony’s Man’s Movement, which is a horribly branded actually good idea. The Man’s Movement March is his first big event for the project, and there has clearly been no planning whatsoever when LaToya arrives at the event location. In fact, they all meet in a building in a room with no signage, no seating, nothing. LaToya feels like she should have been more involved, and she is right. Any fans who are event planners were probably screaming at the TV upon seeing the set-up, or lack thereof, of this Man’s Movement March. The main crew arrives, all save for Kristina, who is at home with the kids due to one of them being sick. Brandon, however, is there, and is as skeptical as everyone else.

Marsau Scott, who fans know from Love and Marriage Huntsville as the dubious husband of LaTisha Scott, is apparently Bravo’s mentor, and was invited to speak at the event. He arrives and clearly sees what everyone else sees; a poorly planned event. Eventually, attendees do sprinkle in, and it is an extremely small crew. Anthony, who is grateful anyone showed up at all, gives his welcome speech before introducing Marsau, who makes a speech about the importance of coming together as men, and that a movement without proper planning and coordination is nothing more than a bowel movement. Was this a little shade towards the event itself? While it doesn’t seem that way on the surface, it certainly does feel that way. His speech ends, and the men proceed to go outside and march. The march, however, felt more like a lovely stroll. No marching, no speeches on the street, just walking. Brandon is confused about what the point is, and honestly, we agree with him. The walk ends and Marsau says that the event was “something”. Unlike earlier, we can be certain that this comment was 100% shade towards the so-called march. It looked silly, and one can only imagine that it felt even sillier for everyone involved except Anthony. Brandon asks Anthony what the point of it was, and it is a fair question! Naturally, because of his tone, he was misunderstood and the group assumed he was being shady. Kolby feels that the mission is clear, and it is! But that’s not what Brandon was saying. What was the point of walking around after hearing two speeches in an empty room with no informative collateral to hand out to attendees? How was this about helping people understand policy when it comes to voting, or about men’s health? There was not a single table set up with information. Brandon’s question was valid. Having a great mission is great, but when you don’t know what to do with it and how to execute it, that’s how good missions fail. And this event, from the objective eye, seemed like a bit of a failure.

‘LAMDT’ Therapy is the First Step To Healing

Brandon is also dealing with his personal life matters head on. Viewers meet his mother, Kathy, as it is his birthday and he goes to her home to celebrate with her. His strained relationship was mentioned in the past, but to see it firsthand is entirely different. The awkwardness of their relationship can be felt through the screen. Kathy gives him a card that says she loves him, and Brandon’s first comment is that it would have been nice to hear that from her more. Kathy seems unfazed by his comment, which would make anyone feel for him at that moment. He shares that he wants to do therapy with her, and she begrudgingly agrees, even though she is absolutely fine with the status of their relationship. Which isn’t much of a relationship at all. When she arrives at Brandon and Kristina’s apartment for therapy, they don’t even hug when she walks in. The therapist hugs him, but not his own mother?

Brandon’s behavior earlier on in the season is starting to make a lot more sense. His callousness and shadiness seems to be from not feeling like he had to bother with other people’s feelings, even his own wife. His mother didn’t show him the love he needed because he wasn’t responding in the way she wanted him to when he was a small child, so she opted to stop altogether? He was a child, most kids can’t properly articulate their emotions, so her expectations of him were horrendously misguided. Of course he grew up feeling like other people’s feelings didn’t matter. She essentially made him feel like his emotions didn’t matter. What makes matters worse is that she sees no problems at all. Brandon gets emotional during the session, and Kathy remains pretty stoic despite this.

‘LAMDT’ Final Thoughts

