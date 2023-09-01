The Big Picture Love & Marriage Detroit features three attractive couples facing marital struggles, including financial differences and personal aspirations.

Marital issues and competition between the couples, fueled by instigated drama, create a recipe for a dramatic reunion episode.

The first season of the show offers plenty of shady moments and discussions about Brandon's interactions with another artist, adding to the drama.

Love & Marriage Detroit just wrapped its first season, and it appears the motor city residents went into overdrive to catch up to the drama and disruption of Huntsville and DC. The show consists of three young attractive couples: the Smiths, the Harrises and the Thompsons.

Russell and Kolby Harris are both influencers with an adorable daughter. Both use their striking good looks to their financial gain with Russell as a fitness influencer and Kolby focuses on lifestyle and fashion. Russell has strong entrepreneurial aspirations including the possibility of eventually becoming a pastor, but as a former preacher’s kid, Kolby isn’t excited about potentially becoming First Lady.

Anthony and LaToya Thompson are Detroit born and bred, but the marital dynamic is questionable. LaToya has her doctorate degree and works as a physical sports therapist. She also owns a spirits brand with nationwide distribution, so it’s safe to assume she is the bread winner of the family. Anthony is more artistic and is hoping to turn the tides in a career in the entertainment industry. He also founded a non-profit organization focused on supporting men in various areas of their lives. Anthony appears to be creating opportunities to mask his own insecurities regarding matching his wife’s swag. But all of the drama has been centered on Brandon and Kristina Bowman. Brandon is distant, cold, plays mental gymnastics, and seems completely disinterested in his wife. And per a clip of the upcoming reunion set to air on Sunday, Sept. 3, things may be on even more shaky ground between the two.

Brandon and Kristina Appear to Be in Deeper Marital Strife

Image via OWN

Brandon and Kristina Bowman are another picture-perfect couple with two young daughters. It was clear before episode three that Brandon and Kristina’s marriage was hanging on by the threads of obligation. Like Anthony, Brandon has aspirations of being a music industry mogul, but his past indiscretions with an artist have soured Kristina’s outlook on his passion for music. Instead of healing the wounds from the inside out, the Bowman’s have placed a lot of band-aids over infected wounds in their marriage. Brandon is also dealing with past Mommy issues that threaten his ability to communicate his emotions. Add the obvious marital issues to a bit of competition between Kolby and Kristina, along with instigated drama from friends of the show, and you have the stereotype for a juicy Carlos King moderated reunion on Saturn, July 2 on OWN.

Marriages are up for discussion with a special emphasis on Brandon’s interactions with yet another young beautiful artist. Kristina and Kolby hash out their differences with the support of their respective husbands and there are plenty of shady moments from the first season to dissect.

