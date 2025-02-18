It's safe to say the last few years have been turbulent for Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Destiny Payton. In 2023, she was arrested twice, once for identity theft and a second time for forgery. Destiny's ex-husband LaBerrick Williams filed the forgery complaint, although the majority of their marital issues were withheld from public consumption. The mystery surrounding the breakdown of Destiny and LaBerrick's marriage was responsible for her absence from Seasons 6-8. After attempting to avoid conversation surrounding her divorce in Seasons 4 and 5, fans and the cast of Love & Marriage were confused at the circumstances causing the young couple's divorce after three weeks of marriage and during a pregnancy. LaBerrick filed for divorce right before the birth of their baby boy Law.

Destiny returned to Love & Marriage for Season 9 with a messy story line, including one with her ex-boyfriend, Moses Monroe. After allegedly dating Destiny on and off for over ten years, Moses made his first appearance on the show married to Destiny's former producer, Sunni Minx. Sunni and Destiny argued the entire season, but Destiny managed to air out her grievances with Melody Rodgers during several scenes in Season 9. Destiny accused Melody of attempting to teach her husband's side chick how to cheat with respect. If the backlash from that girls' trip scene wasn't enough, Destiny doubled down and accused Melody and her ex-husband Martell Holt of attempting to groom her to participate in a threesome with them. The Love & Marriage fans clapped back immediately against Destiny, but she may have bigger issues than viewer opinions to worry about. After she refused to allow LaBerrick to visit their son during his court-appointed visitation time, he petitioned the court to hold Destiny in contempt.

Sunni Suggested Destiny Was Unsure About the Paternity of Her Son

Image via OWN

Destiny's lawyers filed paperwork listing physical abuse as the reason she did not drop their son off with his father. Her claims were confirmed by LaBerrick's arrest record dated January 2025. A Huntsville judge granted Destiny a rescheduled child custody court date of February 28th. If she can prove LaBerrick is unfit as a parent, she could win primary custody of her son and the possibility of supervised visits with her ex along with their son.

During the drama-filled Season 9 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Sunni alleged that Destiny wasn't always certain of the paternity of her son. Destiny threatened to fight Sunni if she continued spewing accusations about her son. During the reunion, Destiny assured host Carlos King and the rest of the cast that she never questioned the paternity of her son. However, she will have to wait until the end of February to learn the fate of her co-parenting relationship with LaBerrick.