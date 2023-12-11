The Big Picture Maurice's insensitivity towards his wife's battle with breast cancer reveals a lack of empathy and understanding.

Kimmi's decision to prioritize their sex life over couples counseling enables Maurice's self-centered behavior.

The couple's marriage appears healthy on the surface, but Maurice's actions expose deeper issues in their relationship.

Although most married couples recite vows that include staying together through sickness and health, supporting one another through sickness, especially a potentially fatal illness, is not something most of think about during the wedding ceremony. Still, the strongest marriages consist of partners that comfort, and do anything within their power to support their spouse during an illness. Cancer is quite possibly the most threatening and yet one of the most popular illnesses experienced across the world. For Love & Marriiage: Huntsville star Kimmi Scott, learning about her breast cancer diagnosis while starring on a popular reality television show was one of the hardest challenges she'd ever faced. "I considered leaving the show at first," Kimmi admitted in an interview with Rolling Out Magazine. "But then I realized there were other people going through this that could be helped from seeing me deal with this, so I made the decision to share it with the LAMH audience." Making the decision to share her journey with a televised audience couldn't have been easy but having the support of her husband and family gave Kimmi the strength to start her journey. Unfortunately, her husband Maurice's support and encouragement for his wife's journey fell short.

Maurice complained that housework fell to the waist side, and more importantly, at least to him, their sex life suffered as a result of Kimmi's illness. When his wife explained that chemotherapy treatments, tradition, and medications impacted her desire to be intimate, he shot back, telling her that her physical limitations were all in her mind. Watching Maurice constantly put his "needs" first has been difficult for fans, especially as he's doubled down on his stance. Fans are rallying behind Kimmi, saying she deserves better, especially during such a vulnerable time in her life.

Views on Kimmi and Maurice's Marriage Shifted Amid Her Illness

Admittedly, Kimmi and Maurice Scott were one of the few couples on the OWN reality series that hadn't shown signs of cracks in their union. For a show that became one of the highest-rated shows on the network because of the dramatic breakdown of the star couples' marriage, marital dysfunction has become normalized. Maurice and his biological brother Marsau have both been accused of cavorting with women on several guy trips alongside Martel Holt and his mistress-turned-baby mama. Marsau has failed to convince fans of his innocence, but Maurice consistently emerged from the rumors with clean hands. For all practical purposes, Kimmi and Maurice's marriage appeared solid as a rock until her cancer diagnosis.

As Kimmi announced she had completed chemotherapy and her breast cancer was in remission, Maurice complained about their sex life not picking back up now that she was healthy again. When Kimmi attempted to explain that her body was still going through changes, adjusting to the chemotherapy and the mental strain that accompanies battling cancer, Maurice doubled down and insisted his needs were equally important as hers, regardless of what she'd endured fighting for her life.

If watching that scene last season was uncomfortable, it was exponentially exhausting to hear Maurice bemoaning the same point throughout the current season. His complaints about their sex life prompted Kimmi to seek a sex therapist to attempt to help Maurice understand that cancer survivors often don't return to business as usual in any area of their lives, especially their sex lives. Instead of prioritizing his wife's feelings, Maurice further shared his disappointment in an interview with executive producer Carlos King. Carlos asked Maurice if there was progress with his wife in terms of intimacy and Maurice didn't hold back voicing his grievances. He suggested Kimmi's wifely duties would include her having sex by any means necessary, including if she didn't feel like it, and gasp-- even if the sex wasn't enjoyable for her. Carlos' face couldn't hide his shock at Maurice's insensitivity, but his confusion fell on deaf ears. Maurice insisted that a wife's responsibility was to please and satisfy her husband. He also suggested Kimmi's issues weren't because of her cancer being in remission but instead were all in her head.

"I think the problem is in your head. Everything works just as it's supposed to with your body," he stated matter-of-factly in a scene in "Houston, Here Comes the Problem" episode that aired Dec. 9th. Instead of blowing up at her husband like many wives would've done, Kimmi coordinated their appointment with a sex therapist and leaned on the expert for help connecting with her husband. Maurice agreed to the therapy session, but quickly told the therapist that he didn't believe they needed therapy and the idea to start the sessions was solely Kimmi's idea.

It's hard to comprehend how Maurice can be so cold towards his wife's journey, specifically because it's common knowledge that a breast cancer diagnosis does much to change a woman's physicality. Over the six seasons of the show, Maurice and his brother have both been accused of being male chauvinists' and narrow-minded in their views about family dynamics. Both brothers have voiced complaints about their wives working outside the home and struggling to juggle their domestic duties. Kimmi has complained to Maurice over the years about his all-encompassing work hours and inability to make time for her and his son, Monster, while she picks up the brunt of the responsibility as the stepmother. Compared to the often volatile relationships of the other couples, Kimmi and Maurice appear to have a healthier marriage, but these recent comments unearth a bigger problem that is lying beneath the couple's #powercouple image.

Maurice's Selfishness Is Unforgivable

By refusing to acknowledge the magnitude of his wife's struggle with being diagnosed, fighting and overcoming cancer, and lastly facing her mortality, it speaks to Maurice's inability to comprehend or execute his marital vows. Furthermore, it's troubling that Kimmi has chosen to indulge Maurice's selfishness by employing a therapist to focus on their sex life instead of seeking couples counseling to deal with the fact that her husband is acting like a self-absorbed jackass. For Maurice to constantly discuss his need for sex multiple times a day instead of looking for ways to assure his wife of her importance in his life and help her adjust to life after cancer is inexcusable. No, Maurice hasn't been caught having an affair like Martell, but his demand for Kimmi to service his sexual needs despite her enjoyment or emotional health is equally detrimental to a marital bond.

Kimmi's determination to inspire and empower others on a journey of their own was admirable. According to PubMed Cental, for married couples who stay together after a cancer diagnosis, 83.7% reported an impact of cancer on the relationship - and 55% reported a negative impact. According to these statistics, Maurice's perspective could be reprehensible, but it isn't all that uncommon.

Kimmi's desire to be an example of inspiration for others could extend to her husband's coping mechanism as well. Hopefully, Maurice's inability to empathize with his wife's recovery will be adjusted with the intervention of the sex therapist and the couple will be able to rebuild their bond. If not, this will be yet another toxic marriage left to unravel before a televised audience under the leadership of Carlos King and Kingdom Reign production.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville airs every Saturday on OWN at 8p EST. Episodes are available to stream online.

