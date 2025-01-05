The truth is seeping out about an unaired scene that has been the continued source of some drama on Love & Marriage: Huntsville. With evidence coming out about a scrapped scene involving Marsau Scott, Martell Holt, and his girlfriend, Arionne Curry. Following a social media blast about Sunni Minx by Arionne Curry, Minx spilled the tea regarding a damaging scene that was filmed years prior.

After a war of words, it was revealed that, despite not being a cast member on the program, Arionne Curry had been on the set of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, allegedly by "bombarding" her way into the scene. In a YouTube Live, Sunni Minx decided to spill the tea about the incident that resulted in Marsau Scott alleging he had videos showing Arionne having sex, leading to Martell Holt fighting him.

Martell Holt Is on a Retaliation Tour

Sunni Minx decided to come for Arionne Curry following Arionne's earlier attack against her, claiming that Minx was in her face during filming for Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Throughout her Live, she confirmed other important details, including that this story was referenced during the infamous Destiny Payton field day scene when Marsau Scott referred to Arionne Curry as a "shareable side chick." To help clarify the situation, Sunni Minx claimed through her Live on social media that the scuffle was so bad that production allegedly had to be halted.

Martell Holt has been on a retaliation tour after Marsau Scott shared he had lost respect for Holt following his domestic violence conviction. Martell Holt and Arionne Curry went on to interview a woman who allegedly slept with Marsau and Maurice Scott. This then caused LaTisha Scott to claim in an interview with Carlos King that Holt had slept with men in college. Needless to say, things are quite messy in Huntsville.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

